Periostin Bests Eosinophil Count for Biomarker Predictability in ECRS
Known to be a contributing factor to polyp development at high levels, periostin’s potential as a biomarker for eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) severity was investigated in a new study in which outcomes were compared between patients who had ECRS and those with non-ECRS. The utility of periostin as a...
Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in B-Cell ALL Survival in Children, Young Adults
Despite overall improvements in survival outcomes in recent decades, disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) across racial and ethnic groups. Racial and ethnic disparities in survival outcomes persist among children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), despite overall improvements...
Certain Patient Groups Continue to Be Underrepresented in PD Studies in the Netherlands
With greater attention being paid to the heterogenous patient population, researchers questioned whether this has resulted in a more diverse group of patients included in Parkinson disease (PD) studies in the Netherlands. Researchers are highlighting the need for better representation in studies for Parkinson disease (PD), highlighting findings from their...
Veterans With Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Show High Prevalence of Psychiatric Burden
Approximately 70% of veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy reported diagnosis of at least 1 psychiatric condition, with female patients showing a higher prevalence than male patients. Prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity, emergency care usage, and inpatient psychiatric admissions were shown to be substantial among veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with women especially...
AD Progression Adversely Influenced by Outdoor Air Pollution
With atopic dermatitis (AD) prevalence increasing around the world, primarily in developing countries, investigators evaluated the potential for pollution to have an impact on development of the chronic skin condition among an adult population. Outdoor air pollution has been shown to have both short- and long-term adverse effects among adults...
Dr Edward Partridge: Prioritizing Social Determinants Key to Addressing Cancer Disparities
Edward Partridge, MD, chief medical officer of Guideway Care, spoke on his organization’s 25-year history in addressing cancer disparities and the crucial role that care navigators/guides have in achieving value-based care within oncology. It's the social determinants of health that cause differences in cancer outcomes, and leveraging care navigators/guides...
Dr Tochi Okwuosa: Multidisciplinary Collaboration Vital for Preventing Cardiac Damage From Cancer Care
Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO, cardiologist and director of cardio-oncology at Rush University Medical, discusses the multidisciplinary process that underlies caring for patients with cancer who may develop heart damage. Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO, cardiologist and director of cardio-oncology at Rush University Medical, discusses the multidisciplinary process that underlies caring for...
Common PsA Symptoms Negatively Impact Quality of Life
A study attempted to see how symptoms affect quality of life after adjusting for confounding factors. The most common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) have a negative impact on patients’ quality of life, a new study shows, suggesting a continuous need to lower the disease’s burden on patients.
ASH 2022: Bispecific Antibodies
Coverage from the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition, December 10-13, 2022, New Orleans, Louisiana. More Than 70% of Heavily Pretreated Patients Taking Talquetamab for Multiple Myeloma See Responses That “Deepen Over Time”. More than 70% of patients with multiple myeloma had responses, and about a...
Treatment Patterns in the Management of MDS
In his closing thoughts, Dr Garcia-Manero provides an overview of the treatment management approach for patients with MDS. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD: I think the bottom line is these data suggest that maybe we are not treating as many patients as we should, and that probably outcomes are significantly inferior compared to what we see in clinical trials. And that we need to do better in terms of getting these drugs to the finish line and starting to see improvements in responses and survival that will encourage community physicians to offer these therapies. Understand that myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] is a disease of older individuals who may have other comorbidities. And sometimes it’s challenging to offer treatments that may not give patients a significant improvement in their outcome. That’s why, going back to these questions about hypomethylating agents, that’s so nice. Because that in a way probably should facilitate a bit how we treat these patients. I think these kinds of data suggest that we are not doing as well—not the community doctors, but us—translating this kind of knowledge into the care of our patients. That we need to do better at all levels. It’s very disappointing to see that only a fraction of our patients are treated with hypomethylating agents for instance, and that the outcomes we see when those patients are treated in that particular context are far inferior to what you see from those clinical trials.
Cost Utilization Analysis in PNH Treatment Pathways
Dr De Castro explores considerations surrounding cost in treatment of PNH. Carlos M. De Castro, MD: The cost utilization study looked at health care costs associated with PNH [paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria]. It was a retrospective. They used a claims database to go and pick patients out with PNH and look at hospitalizations, and the use of blood products. There were other things they looked at in terms of costs, and they broke it down into groups of how many patients got transfused. I think that was 18%, which I found quite high. I think as we’ve added more treatments, I’m finding fewer people needing transfusions.
Best states for dental health vs overall healthcare
Wisconsin is the best state for dental health while Rhode Island is the best state for overall healthcare, according to personal finance website WalletHub. In a report released Feb. 1, WalletHub identified the states with the best and worst dental health. It analyzed each state and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: dental habits and care and oral health. The website then examined those dimensions using 26 metrics including dentists per capita, share of adult smokers and the presence of a state oral health plan. Read more about the methodology here.
Worldwide Study Finds Asthma Control, Management Inadequate in Lower-Income Countries
Asthma management strategies should focus on accessible, affordable, and quality care, primarily in low-income and middle-income settings, study finds. Asthma management and control is often inadequate, especially among children living in low-income countries, according to findings of a recent study. Asthma management strategies should focus on improving adherence to treatment guidelines worldwide, the authors wrote, with an emphasis on these areas with disproportionately worse asthma management.
What We’re Reading: Eyedrops Recalled; Inaccessible Weight Loss Drugs; Doctor, GOP Governor Spar
CDC warns against EzriCare Artificial Tears, which were recalled by the manufacturer; certain weight loss drugs not covered by most payers; Mississippi's Republican governor denies being privately in support of Medicaid expansion. EzriCare Eyedrops May Cause Bacterial Infection, Resulting in Death and Blindness. A brand of eye drops sold online...
Dr Jeremy Abramson Discusses CAR T-Cell Therapy Timing in DLBCL
Jeremy Abramson, MD, director of the Jon and Jo Ann Hagler Center for Lymphoma at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, shared his take on the potential benefits of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in earlier lines of treatment. Earlier administration of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may...
Considerations for Spesolimab Use for GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, explains how the setting of care for spesolimab may impact coverage policies and access to the medication. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Lopes, I want to turn to you because you as a medical director have a lot of experience in evaluating new treatments for rare diseases like generalized pustular psoriasis [GPP]. When we think about spesolimab, it is given in a variety of settings. We’ve talked about inpatient, when a patient’s acutely ill and needs to be admitted; and also in an infusion center. They might present with different severity of episodes depending on the patient type. My question to you is, what are some of the key considerations around coverage policies, and for medication administration, what are some important considerations for spesolimab that our clinicians and payer colleagues should be aware of? Because we have infusion center and inpatient [settings], what should we be thinking about as we’re approving or considering this agent for formulary approval?
Comorbid PTSD May Be Linked to Worse T1D Outcomes
Younger patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) faced the strongest negative impact on certain T1D outcomes compared with patients without PTSD or general mental comorbidities. In younger people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was significantly related to T1D outcomes in...
Lower Risk of Severe COVID-19 Associated With Omicron vs Delta Variant
Vaccination was shown to lower risk of developing severe COVID-19 in both variants, with the largest difference in risk observed in patients aged 40 to 59 years. Patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant showed reduced risk of developing severe COVID-19 compared with those who had the Delta variant in Italy, according to study findings published recently in International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
