HipHopDX.com
Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Remy Ma & More
Mary J. Blige has brought in her 52nd birthday with a few famous faces including Fat Joe, Usher, Remy Ma and Queen Latifah on hand to celebrate her. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul partied with a number of her friends in New York City on Saturday (January 14), three days after her actual birthday. The party was hosted at famed restaurant Cipriani, and welcomed additional guests from across the music, fashion and television industries including Joey Bada$$, Mysa Hilton, Angie Martinez, Papoose and stars from the Power franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
BET
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’
Rickey Smiley returned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took some time to reflect on the passing of his son Brandon while sharing his appreciation for God and everyone's prayers. The post Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’ appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love
Diddy has once again shown that he’s one proud papa, taking to social media with a new series of photos, featuring his adorable daughter, Love. On Saturday, (January 28) the “Last Night” rapper took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his 3-month-old baby girl, smiling at the camera as she sat in a woman’s lap.
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
