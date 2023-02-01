is it his fault? or law enforcements? of course his choices are his fault but criminals arent going to stop because they got a ticket. im sure rpd gets frustrated when these people are released at the jail so shasta county needs to step up and do what it takes. criminals need to lose something to learn. like their freedom. if they have to sit awhile maybe more will think about it. only then will citizens be protected. people work hard to have the things they have. when someone, for instance loses a car, their whole life is messed up. thats not a victimless crime. we have sentences for crimes for a reason. this place is too big to keep releasing them.
The chief of police has been clear, Hursey"s actions do not justify the actions of his officers. The important issue here is Shasta County should be able to trust and have pride in our police force.
Comments / 10