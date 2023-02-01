ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 10

Pamela Webb
3d ago

is it his fault? or law enforcements? of course his choices are his fault but criminals arent going to stop because they got a ticket. im sure rpd gets frustrated when these people are released at the jail so shasta county needs to step up and do what it takes. criminals need to lose something to learn. like their freedom. if they have to sit awhile maybe more will think about it. only then will citizens be protected. people work hard to have the things they have. when someone, for instance loses a car, their whole life is messed up. thats not a victimless crime. we have sentences for crimes for a reason. this place is too big to keep releasing them.

Reply
3
Zebra
3d ago

The chief of police has been clear, Hursey"s actions do not justify the actions of his officers. The important issue here is Shasta County should be able to trust and have pride in our police force.

Reply
2
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Hayfork Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Hayfork prompted a shelter-in-place Wednesday night, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a man who said he was actively being stabbed by another man around 4:30 p.m.
HAYFORK, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Coroner's office identifies PG&E worker crushed by vehicle in Platina

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the Pacific Gas and Electric employee who was crushed to death on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jakob Stockton of Redding. According to authorities, Stockton was attempting to change the tire on his vehicle in a remote...
PLATINA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP advises drivers to stay home or drive responsibly during upcoming storm

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP - Redding is advising the public to drive responsibly from Saturday to Monday due to incoming inclement weather. Make sure to slow down, use headlights and leave extra room between cars during the weekend. CHP and Caltrans District 2 say that they “will be working hard to keep roads open and clear during this storm.”
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Prescribed burn sends smoke over Shasta Lake

REDDING, Calif. - A prescribed burn in Shasta-Trinity National Forest sent up a plume of smoke over Shasta Lake Thursday morning. The smoke was visible just before 11 a.m. coming from the Green Mountain Vegetation Management project. The prescribed fire is scheduled to be used across 5,070 acres. The project...
SHASTA LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy