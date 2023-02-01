ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Kierstead of The New England Take Chats with Nancy West About InDepthNH.org and the Importance of Journalism

By Chelsea Hensley
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Op-Ed: 2023 the Tipping Point Winter for NH

Op-Ed: 2023 the Tipping Point Winter for NH

Will this NH Winter of 2023 Mark the Climate Change Turning Point? I think it will. I have been a watcher of Nature all my life. Mostly right here in New Hampshire, and for the last half century I have been employed as a wildlife biologist. I have lived in the Merrimack River Valley most of the time except my five-year stint when at UNH on campus or in Exeter. As a result, I have been making observations of Great Bay on the coast and the Merrimack and then the Suncook Rivers where I also have lived for fifty years near the Suncook River.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Race and Ethnicity Demographics In New Hampshire: Not What You Think

Race and Ethnicity Demographics In New Hampshire: Not What You Think

The population profile for New Hampshire is often over-simplified; conversation typically revolves around New Hampshire’s population being predominantly rural, older, and White. Recently, we’ve seen this belief reflected in the current administration’s request of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to move away from New Hampshire, and it’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary because of our lack of diversity and their desire to “ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire window”, putting New Hampshire second-in-line after South Carolina.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Moose's Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman

Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
CONCORD, NH
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: New London Judge; She Sang for a President

Notable New Hampshire Deaths: New London Judge; She Sang for a President

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Radio Free New Hampshire: Winter's Here…

Radio Free New Hampshire: Winter’s Here…

Winter has finally arrived. I know this because our house lost power not just once, but twice today. We gave up after that second time, we excused ourselves to the dog, and we went out for dinner. The restaurant was also cold because it had no heat, but everyone was cheerful anyway. The man at the table next to us apologized for smelling like gasoline. He had been helping fix his neighbor’s generator and it had somehow sprayed all over the place. I told him that I didn’t mind. Winter, I repeat, has finally arrived.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Senate Panel Hears Bill To Enshrine Right to Abortion Until 24 Weeks of Pregnancy

CONCORD – A bill that would affirmatively protect in law the right to an abortion before 24 weeks of pregnancy was heard Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If signed into law, it would proactively protect the future of abortion rights in the Granite State and comes following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year which struck down Roe v. Wade and ceded abortion decisions to the states.
Increase in 'Grandparent Scams' Targeting NH's Older Adult Residents

Increase in ‘Grandparent Scams’ Targeting NH’s Older Adult Residents

Attorney General John M. Formella issues a scam alert for New Hampshire residents, especially its older adult population, concerning a recent increase in scammers perpetrating the “Grandparent Scam.”. In a “Grandparent Scam,” a scammer calls or e-mails a victim posing as one of the victim’s relatives, typically a grandchild....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Lake Winnipesaukee Still Not Frozen, Ice-In Unusually Late

Lake Winnipesaukee Still Not Frozen, Ice-In Unusually Late

GILFORD – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in. He said he wonders if a full ice closure will even happen this winter.
MAINE STATE
The Fly Tying Season in NH

The Fly Tying Season in NH

The day is overcast and cannot make its mind up if it wants to rain or snow or do both. A day like this could become a shoveling nightmare. I’m sitting by the fireplace with a cup of coffee and thinking this would be a great day to tie flies. This time of year, when the ice covers the river making wading treacherous, is when most fly fishers hit their bench to tie flies.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Restrictions on Carriers Delivering Propane, Heating Oil Temporarily Lifted Ahead of Cold

CONCORD, New Hampshire – Today, prior to the arrival of a dangerously cold air mass headed to the Northeast, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn signed an Emergency Declaration temporarily lifting restrictions on hours of service for motor carriers that deliver propane, home heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, groceries and medications. Utility crews are also exempt.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

