Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid
As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
USA Today Gives Phillies Grade
USA Today has graded the Philadelphia Phillies on their offseason production.
Kyrie Irving to Sixers speculation shot down amid trade request
Kyrie Irving made waves once more, but this time, it’s for taking a page out of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant’s playbook. Irving, the mercurial point guard, requested a trade from the Nets – threatening to leave for nothing in free agency if they decide to keep him in town. As a result, plenty of teams have expressed interest in trading for the talented, if polarizing, point guard. But count out the Philadelphia 76ers among Irving’s prospective suitors.
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked to Lakers, Heat, Mavs, Suns After Nets Trade Request
News of Kyrie Irving's reported trade request broke the internet on Friday, so it wasn't much of a surprise when talk turned to which teams might try to acquire the talented but controversial player. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling
The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Heat Not Interested in Kyle Lowry Swap with Lakers
The Miami Heat reportedly have not shown interest in a trade for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Heat are against the idea of sending the Lakers veteran point guard Kyle Lowry for Westbrook. Fischer noted that the Lakers are trying to...
Cavs Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Drawing 'Strong' Interest from Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make some NBA-title-worthy moves ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears they are targeting one Portland Trail Blazers veteran. Cleveland is among the teams "expressing strong trade interest" in Portland's Josh Hart, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Hart has...
B/R Staff Roundtable: Top Landing Spots for NBA's Trade Deadline Targets
O.G. Anunoby - Knicks. With what seems like half the NBA after Anunoby, the 25-year-old defensive whiz who's averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, the team that ultimately wins is going to have to possess a lot of trade ammunition. The Knicks certainly check this box and have...
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie
If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
NBA Rumors: Wizards' Will Barton Seeking Trade, Could Emerge as Buyout Candidate
Washington Wizards veteran Will Barton is seeking a trade to a team that can give him a larger role leading up to the NBA's deadline on Thursday, but if he isn't moved, he could find himself on a new team regardless. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "rival teams are...
