ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Five 76ers trade targets and potential deals to land them, including familiar faces to back up Joel Embiid

As a team near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, largely happy with its current rotation and short on moveable assets, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't expected to be major players at the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this season. However, that doesn't mean they won't look to upgrade the roster around the edges. Specifically, the Sixers would probably benefit from some added depth at the center spot and on the perimeter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving to Sixers speculation shot down amid trade request

Kyrie Irving made waves once more, but this time, it’s for taking a page out of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant’s playbook. Irving, the mercurial point guard, requested a trade from the Nets – threatening to leave for nothing in free agency if they decide to keep him in town. As a result, plenty of teams have expressed interest in trading for the talented, if polarizing, point guard. But count out the Philadelphia 76ers among Irving’s prospective suitors.
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling

The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers. That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Cavs Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Drawing 'Strong' Interest from Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make some NBA-title-worthy moves ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears they are targeting one Portland Trail Blazers veteran. Cleveland is among the teams "expressing strong trade interest" in Portland's Josh Hart, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Hart has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie

If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy