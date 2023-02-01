Read full article on original website
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate
(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
After Swadley's incident, lawmaker wants tourism department reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants greater oversight of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s contracts with outside companies after the agency’s questionable deal with a local barbecue chain. Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, filed legislation to undo the tourism department’s exemptions from competitive bidding requirements in...
Rep. Eplee talks house calls at Legislative Coffee
Rep. John Eplee, MD offered insight about his work in the Kansas Legislature to stakeholders who attended his first Legislative Coffee of the season. Eplee currently serves as vice-chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee. Eplee told his constituents and guests this year marks his seventh year in his...
Austin Scott appointed to key House agriculture committees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., has been appointed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., to serve as vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit. “It’s an honor to serve as vice...
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
