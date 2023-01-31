Matt’s Automotive Service Center started in June of 2009 with one employee. Now, Matt’s Automotive has nearly 100 team members and 10 locations-five in the Fargo-Moorhead area and five in the greater Twin Cities area. It has been their mission to change people’s perception of automotive repair by being transparent and educational, and they do that by employing true superstars in their shops. Matt’s lives by their core values and has a very team and family-based environment. They are dedicated to not only their guests, but their team members as well, and they provide them with a stable and fun work environment. Matt’s is very focused on being pillars in their local communities and since inception, they have donated over 1.5 million dollars back into their local communities.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO