A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaboration
Kiko Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs have teamed up for an all-new 16-piece collection, merging the youthful identities of both brands. Comprised of both apparel and accessories, the vibrant offering sees Laura and Deanna Fanning commission London-based artist Connor Beesley to create a series of DIY-inspired works, appliquéd onto jersey and knitwear fabrics. Fusing dramatic proportions with distinctive textures, the collection features Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature Star iconography, arriving in visceral fuzz and faux fur pieces.
Lisa Rinna Makes Her Runway Debut at ROTATE FW23
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna proves why she has always been that woman as she made her runway debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking ROTATE‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The stunning 59-year-old looked every bit high fashion and rock ‘n’ roll as her typically short hair was...
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Aire on His First Birthday
Kylie Jenner took to social media to give fans more glimpses of hers and Travis Scott‘s son, Aire Webster, on his first birthday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paid tribute to her baby with a sweet video montage featuring some highlights from the past 12 months. “AIRE. My son, my...
Arcángel and Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Their Friendship in New Music Video for "La Jumpa"
Arcángel and Bad Bunny have dropped the music video for their latest collab, “La Jumpa.”. The beginning of the music video features Arcángel and Bad Bunny roaming the streets of Puerto Rico as well as the duo performing on the roof of a Gulf gas station with fans watching and singing along from below.
Meet Chelsea -- The First Barbie With Scoliosis
Barbie is continuing to innovate children’s toys as the brand has released its first doll with scoliosis, providing much-needed representation for the more than 100,000 children diagnosed with the physical condition each year in the United States. “We’re proud to launch the first-ever Chelsea doll to continue to be...
Netflix Drops the Official Trailer for Season 3 of 'Outer Banks'
Netflix has finally released the new trailer for Season 3 of Outer Banks, which reunites John B (Chase Stokes) with his dad. Additionally, viewers get to see s glimpse of the Pogues hunting for El Dorado treasure. “From the very beginning it was always Kooks and Pogues,” John B says...
Sevdaliza's Avatar Fronts The Fabricant's Latest Digital Facewear Collection
Despite being early in the year, The Fabricant is already one step ahead in the metaverse game for 2023. The pioneering digital-only couture platform has tapped renowned musician Sevdaliza for a provocative digital wearables range called “XXories,” making her the first high-profile real-world artist to become the face of a digital collection.
ROTATE Celebrates Rebellion and '80s Glam in FW23 Collection
Copenhagen Fashion Week was coming close to an end as guests headed to the Bella Arena, where ROTATE has been showing their runway shows for multiple seasons now. As expected, we were invited into an enormous space, where the Scandinavian brand’s logo was lit up, followed by a large LED screen serving as the backdrop for the runway.
Maison Margiela Captures the Joy of Falling In Love with “On A Date” Fragrance
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
Florence Pugh "Puts Her Foot Down" on Hollywood’s Harmful Body Image Standards
The expectations for women in the entertainment industry are constantly under scrutiny. How females choose to do their skincare, makeup, body and haircare routines are always under the male gaze creating harmful false values and damaging beauty standards. We’re grateful to strong voices like Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh, who aren’t afraid to speak their minds regarding women and body image.
Prada Is Now the Hottest Brand In the World, According to Lyst's Q4 Index
Lyst just revealed its list of the hottest brands from Q4 of 2022, and Prada has officially taken the top spot. Beating out the likes of Gucci and Miu Miu, Prada emerged as the hottest brand, not long after Miuccia Prada announced her exit. Other core highlights from Prada’s 2022 include the launch of the brand’s first fine jewelry collection, developed with recycled gold, alongside the appointment of its new CEO, Andrea Guerra.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Unrecognizable With Dark Brunette "French Girl Bob"
As far as we’re concerned, bobs are in for 2023 for A-listers. From Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Paris Hilton — we’ve got many styles and trends to choose from. Entering the bob hairstyle chat now for the girlies is Millie Bobby Brown. Brown is holding it...
Cecilie Bahnsen Breathes Life Into Leftover Fabrics in Patchwork Encore Collection
Just a month ahead of her upcoming runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Cecilie Bahnsen has launched a new installment of her ongoing Encore collection, which uses materials upcycled from previous seasons. Initially launched in 2020, the Encore project is one that is dear to Bahnsen, adding to the sustainably-minded...
Take a Closer Look at Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela's Upcoming Collaboration
Gentle Monster is adding to its already extensive list of collaborators, including the likes of Moncler and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, with an all-new collaboration with Maison Margiela. Marking the brand’s first partnership of 2023, the joint venture was first teased during Maison Margiela’s Co-Ed 2023 showcase, which took place earlier...
Rita Ora Shows off Her Wedding Ring for the First Time
Rita Ora has finally revealed her massive wedding ring husband Taika Waititi gave her during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I actually have never shown anyone my ring,” the singer told Fallon. “You know, it’s my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly ‘cause we watch you every night — that creepy? I just felt like I’ll show you it. Look, here it is.”
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald
Hollywood’s perennial boyfriend Pete Davidson may no longer be a funny heartthrob as the 28-year-old comedian has shaved his head. The former Saturday Night Live star made his bald headed debut at a Knicks game, joining Jon Stewart and Hasan Minaj, wearing a sturdy gray shacket and shielding his eyes with black aviator sunglasses.
Who Gives a Crap Launches Custom "Flush Your Ex" Toilet Paper for Valentine's Day
We all have that one, or maybe a few ex lovers, that just could never put themselves to good use. Well, sustainable brand Who Gives A Crap has the answer to your love problem(s) and it taps the petty party trend your favs like Miley Cyrus and Shakira are currently reveling in.
Yoon Ahn Teases Black and White AMBUSH® x Nike Air Force 1
Following the pretty successful launches of “Game Royal” and “Green,” AMBUSH® founder and creative director Yoon Ahn just teased an all-new Nike Air Force 1 colorway that’s rumored to join the lineup pretty soon. Sharing an image of the forthcoming kicks on Instagram, Ahn’s...
This Viral TikTok Has the Girlies Gel Curing Press-On Nails
Gone are the days when press-on nails were considered cheap and “déclassé. In fact, over the last few years of the pandemic, press-ons have become quite the manicure trend. From our favorite A-listers sporting them on the red carpet to becoming the go-to for the girlies on the go, the look has rebranded. Even TikTok has picked up on the moment, with #pressonnails amassing over 5.4 billion views. And for those looking to try them but want them to last longer, we’ve found the perfect solution: Gel curing.
Doja Cat's New Honey-Blonde Install Came With a Flaming Message to the Masses
After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.
