CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Food prices stay high in Miami

Food prices across the Miami metro area were up 8.8% in December compared with a year earlier, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 9.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 7.4%, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kroger Broadens Delivery in South Florida

The outlook is sunny for The Kroger Co. and online shoppers in south Florida. The retailer opened a new 60,000-square-foot spoke facility in the area to work in conjunction with its fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla. The addition of the spoke facility will widen Kroger’s delivery service in the Miami...
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami

The world's largest cannabis and psychedelics convention coming to the Magic City. The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world hosting educational workshops and an array of immersive experiences to help people better understand how psychedelic modalities can benefit their life. Topics include treating physical pain, marketing challenges and the future of marijuana legalization. It comes as state agriculture commissioner Wilton Simpson announces Florida is not moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor Nikki Fried challenging the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from buying and possessing firearms.
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE

Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
