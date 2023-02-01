Read full article on original website
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
Inside the 'Bentley' of luxury residential towers, opening in Miami
Bentley Motors' first residential building will feature a sparkling exterior with a diamond motif and an elevator that takes residents up to their private garages while seated in their cars.
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
A Miami Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
This story was produced by Ammy Sanchez, a student at Florida International University. She took part in NPR's Next Generation Radio Project, a workshop for new journalists — hosted by our sister stations WUSF and WMFE. This year's stories explore what it means to be a Floridian. In the...
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Plans Three More South Florida Locations
Born here in South Florida, Bodega is also expanding to Chicago and Nashville
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says
The National Weather Service in Miami issued alerts for “multiple hazards” this weekend in South Florida — one day after Miami set a new high temperature record Friday for the day of 87 degrees. That beat a record set in Miami of 85 degrees on the same...
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Food prices stay high in Miami
Food prices across the Miami metro area were up 8.8% in December compared with a year earlier, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 9.4%, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 7.4%, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New rooftop lounge brings a taste of Spain to Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is bringing a taste of Barcelona to Miami’s Coconut Grove. It’s called Level 6 because it sits on the 6th floor, so get ready to level up at this place. From the food to the drinks, and of course the views,...
Kroger Broadens Delivery in South Florida
The outlook is sunny for The Kroger Co. and online shoppers in south Florida. The retailer opened a new 60,000-square-foot spoke facility in the area to work in conjunction with its fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla. The addition of the spoke facility will widen Kroger’s delivery service in the Miami...
Nour Thai Kitchen to Open in Oakland Park
Nour promises “unapologetically Thai” cuisine drawn from Thailand’s northeastern Isan region
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The world's largest cannabis and psychedelics convention coming to the Magic City. The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world hosting educational workshops and an array of immersive experiences to help people better understand how psychedelic modalities can benefit their life. Topics include treating physical pain, marketing challenges and the future of marijuana legalization. It comes as state agriculture commissioner Wilton Simpson announces Florida is not moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor Nikki Fried challenging the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from buying and possessing firearms.
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
