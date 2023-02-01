Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult Aussie horror comedy with some seriously impressive kills is available to stream
Australia is the home to some truly twisted horror stories, with the land of terrifying animals also the home of terribly good storytellers. One of the country’s hidden horror gems, The Loved Ones, is now available on Paramount Plus, and it’s about time you get around to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most popular movie in an action icon’s entire ass-kicking career tears up the playbook on streaming
Gerard Butler almost exclusively makes what could broadly be described as Gerard Butler movies, and while nobody wants to be typecast or pigeonholed, the results speak for themselves. Plane is the ass-kicking Scotsman’s latest endeavor, and it’s proven to be one of his most popular yet. At the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
J.K. Rowling is being challenged to a woman-off ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release by Vine favorite Left at London
The drama surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is seemingly unceasing. The once-beloved author’s increasingly damaging rhetoric surrounding the transgender community has seen her hemorrhage fans in droves, as former Harry Potter diehards ditch the franchise with the aim of showing their support to the trans community. Rowling’s status as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) has only become more harmful in recent years, as her broad impact continues to give weight to transphobes around the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Knock at the Cabin’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s first critically successful film since 2016
The results are in from both sides of the critical fence, and M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest venture Knock at the Cabin has established itself as a much-needed thumbs-up, currently boasting approval ratings numbering 69 and 75 on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively. This marks the first time since 2016, the year he released Split, that one of Shyamalan’s films received palpable praise from critics, with Glass and Old having both fallen on their faces in the years between.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks
Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A diabolical fantasy deservedly dubbed one of the worst movies ever made mercifully fails the nostalgia test
If you didn’t know anything about In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale apart from its cast and premise, then you may have been lulled into a false sense of security that made it sound like a sweeping fantasy worth checking out. With a picturesque kingdom...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner mobilizes the troops as the campaign takes over the Big Apple
Simon Barry must feel like a proud poppa after watching his Warrior Nun minions mount an impressive campaign to save the dearly-departed Netflix series from the axe. Then again, the streaming service has been completely ambivalent to the demands for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva to be restored as the star of the smash hit supernatural comic book adaptation’s third season, even when supporters pooled their money together to erect a billboard directly outside of the company’s headquarters.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the significance of the four strangers in ‘Knock at the Cabin?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is new territory for M. Night Shyamalan. The movie is the filmmaker’s first to be adapted from pre-existing material; his first not to feature a signature Shyamalan twist; and his first to star two gay men as the leads.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies
Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Fans prepare for the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ launch despite all the controversy and ‘The Boys’ reveals the season 4 finale’s title
Hogwarts Legacy is not only the most contentious game this year, it will probably go down in history as one of the most controversial games of all time. Many feel as though the game should be outright boycotted, while others remain on the fence about the dev’s connection to J.K. Rowling. But with a few days separating us from its release, it looks like a lot of Potterheads are actually rooting for this game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
Comments / 0