ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming

No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming

After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans stand up in defense of the movie’s most criticized character

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com

The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing

There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com

Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient

Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
wegotthiscovered.com

J.K. Rowling is being challenged to a woman-off ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ release by Vine favorite Left at London

The drama surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is seemingly unceasing. The once-beloved author’s increasingly damaging rhetoric surrounding the transgender community has seen her hemorrhage fans in droves, as former Harry Potter diehards ditch the franchise with the aim of showing their support to the trans community. Rowling’s status as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) has only become more harmful in recent years, as her broad impact continues to give weight to transphobes around the world.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing

In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s first critically successful film since 2016

The results are in from both sides of the critical fence, and M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest venture Knock at the Cabin has established itself as a much-needed thumbs-up, currently boasting approval ratings numbering 69 and 75 on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively. This marks the first time since 2016, the year he released Split, that one of Shyamalan’s films received palpable praise from critics, with Glass and Old having both fallen on their faces in the years between.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks

Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner mobilizes the troops as the campaign takes over the Big Apple

Simon Barry must feel like a proud poppa after watching his Warrior Nun minions mount an impressive campaign to save the dearly-departed Netflix series from the axe. Then again, the streaming service has been completely ambivalent to the demands for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva to be restored as the star of the smash hit supernatural comic book adaptation’s third season, even when supporters pooled their money together to erect a billboard directly outside of the company’s headquarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the significance of the four strangers in ‘Knock at the Cabin?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is new territory for M. Night Shyamalan. The movie is the filmmaker’s first to be adapted from pre-existing material; his first not to feature a signature Shyamalan twist; and his first to star two gay men as the leads.
wegotthiscovered.com

Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies

Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Fans prepare for the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ launch despite all the controversy and ‘The Boys’ reveals the season 4 finale’s title

Hogwarts Legacy is not only the most contentious game this year, it will probably go down in history as one of the most controversial games of all time. Many feel as though the game should be outright boycotted, while others remain on the fence about the dev’s connection to J.K. Rowling. But with a few days separating us from its release, it looks like a lot of Potterheads are actually rooting for this game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy