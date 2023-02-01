Read full article on original website
Peoria's top high school football player finds his college home right here in Illinois
Word to the wise, defensive coordinators of the Great Lakes Valley Conference: Good luck stopping Malachi Washington. The Peoria High all-state running back signed with McKendree University on Wednesday afternoon, taking his bruising running style to the southern Illinois Division-II program in Lebanon. The Bearcats are members of the Great...
Here's how the 4 Peoria-area teams fared at the 2023 IHSA cheerleading state finals
The Illinois High School Association competitive cheerleading state finals were Feb. 3-4, 2023 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Four teams from the Peoria area competed among the 100 teams in the event, with preliminaries on Friday and the top 10 schools in each class advancing to finals on Saturday. The competition is split between small, medium, large and co-ed teams. ...
Illinois student group gets nabbed in ticket caper
It’s one thing to be creative or sly to attend a game against a rival. It’s another to pretend to be a charity, play the victim and then double down on your dumb decisions. That is what an Illinois student fan group did this week, Yahoo Sports and...
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Lisle-Benet Academy (24-1) 110 PTS. Moline (22-3) 97 PTS. Joliet...
Eastern Illinois Star Player Swings at Fan During Game
The school announced that it planned to deal with the situation internally on Friday.
25 Sports High School Friday - February 3, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday was a busy night in high school basketball. In Big Twelve Conference action, Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Richwoods gets a 48-42 win over Champaign Central, Peoria Notre Dame defeats Champaign Centennial 55-29, and Peoria Manual gets a win over Bloomington 75-66. In small schools action, Class 2A No. 6 Normal U-High gets a Central State 8 Conference win over Springfield 62-35, Brimfield falls to Delavan 61-56, and Peoria Heights defeats Bushnell-Prairie City 57-48. In Heart of Illinois Conference action, Fieldcrest gets a road win at Dee-Mack 56-37, and Heyworth hands Lexington its first conference loss of the season 71-58.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Former QB believes Justin Fields can become an NFL legend
The growth Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields demonstrated in his second season as the starter gives the franchise plenty of hope for the future. However, Fields’ name has been discussed in certain trade scenarios surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft, though most of which have been proven to be bogus.
