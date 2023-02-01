Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
chatsports.com
The next two weeks decide the Mavericks’ season
The Dallas Mavericks have two weeks of basketball to decide their season. With the trade deadline looming just a week away, and eight games before a much needed break, the team has the deepest gut check it has faced this season. Back in the middle of November I wrote that...
chatsports.com
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
chatsports.com
FILM STUDY: The Curious Case of Ben Simmons
It’s been an odd start to the Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn. For starters, he’s missed a ton of time, playing in just 37 of Brooklyn’s 51 total games. He’s currently in the midst of missing the Nets’ last three games with knee soreness, and there’s no real return date for him in sight. All of this comes on the heels of getting an epidural for his back during the offseason.
chatsports.com
Game Recap: Suns get blown out by Atlanta, 132-100
The Phoenix Suns did not play good basketball tonight. We could go in-depth on why, but to put it in simple terms: the Hawks brought it and the Suns did not. As Eddie Johnson said on the broadcast: “The NBA season is an 82-game marathon. Nights like this happen.”
chatsports.com
LeBron James, Phil Handy post cryptic tweets in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
Let’s get this out of the way: LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving last summer. With next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline less than a week away now, it was always fairly safe to assume that his thoughts hadn’t changed a whole lot on that in the intervening months.
chatsports.com
Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA rumor mill has been relatively quiet with six days to go until the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appears motivated to change that. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving has informed the Nets that he “prefers to move on” ahead of the trade deadline “or will leave in free agency in July.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Irving’s desire to to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
chatsports.com
Report: Portland Trail Blazers emerge as strong suitors for a Jarred Vanderbilt trade
According to Shams Charania, the “Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Jarred Vanderbilt.”. Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023. This makes a lot of sense for both teams. For the...
chatsports.com
Jrue Holiday Earns Spot on 2023 NBA All Star Team
Ladies and gentlemen...we got him. That is to say, we (die-hard fans of the Milwaukee Bucks) got some fantastic news today, as guard Jrue Holiday was named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team as an Eastern Conference Reserve. Holiday will join All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (the lead vote-getter from the Eastern Conference) on February 19. Will Giannis pick his teammate for his own squad? (Probably.)
chatsports.com
Preview: Nuggets welcome the Warriors
The Denver Nuggets (35-16) are in action tonight with the Golden State Warriors (26-25) coming to town for their second meeting of the year. The Nuggets are 1-0 in the season series after knocking off the Warriors on the road back in October with Jamal Murray on the shelf. Now, both sides are at nearly full strength, and we should see plenty of fireworks in this one.
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl update: Standout players on the Dallas Cowboys watchlist
It’s that time of year in the NFL for teams to build those rosters. The place that starts is the Senior Bowl, which occurs this weekend. Since the Dallas Cowboys spend little on free agency, it’s all about draft efficiency, so the Senior Bowl is an important process for the team.
chatsports.com
KYRIE WANTS OUT! Failure to agree on new deal leads to trade request
Things are not right in Brooklyn ... again. Numerous NBA reporters are tweeting that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade by next Thursday’s deadline after he and the Nets failed to agree on an extension. According to Shams Charania, the Nets wanted Irving to agree to certain stipulations, not further described, and he and team refused to accept them, wanting a fully guaranteed deal.
chatsports.com
Mystics renounce rights to Rui Machida
There are no more Ruis in Washington. Less than two weeks ago, the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. And then last Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they renounced the rights to guard Rui Machida. The reason why Washington had to renounce her rights is because Machida entered free agency as a reserved player, where she could only negotiate with Washington.
chatsports.com
Flames Compete at All-Star Weekend
Two members of the Flames organization had appearances at the NHL All-Star Festivities this weekend, as center Nazem Kadri and Rebecca Johnston from the Player Development Department staff participated in some fun and sun down in Sunrise, Florida!. On Sunday, Kadri competed with Team Pacific in one of the All-Star...
chatsports.com
Flyperbole Ep. 300: You’re Tearing Me Apart, Chuck!
300 wows and donkey sauces down and the road to Flavortown doesn’t have an end in sight. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Steve and Quigz celebrate the 300th official episode of Flyp by...talking a LOT...
chatsports.com
Ex-Cub Jason Heyward grows his Chicago legacy through baseball academy at new North Austin Center
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was one of a handful of people left on North Austin Center’s expansive indoor turf field an hour after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, taking pictures with a group of patient fans and giving one last interview about his baseball academy, which is an integral part of the center’s sports programming.
chatsports.com
Celtics buzz one week from trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. With a week to go, this is when business starts getting done. Teams get more reasonable in their asks and rivals get more reasonable in their offers. That’s when trades get done. For the Boston Celtics, they’ve been relatively quiet. That’s been...
chatsports.com
Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake
In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
chatsports.com
Quarterbacks within the league the Saints should look at
After a terrible season offensively, the New Orleans Saints have to figure out how to be explosive on a weekly basis again. That starts with health, the OC & QB. New Orleans already decided to run it back with Pete Carmichael as the OC next year. I highly disagree with this decision after watching a full season of malpractice… seeing opening drives go 3 and out with AK on the field for 1/3 of those plays, predictable runs and playing “not to lose” which led to ultimately blowing leads. But the FO has spoken - let’s pray Pete will adapt to the new-age NFL and simply do his job better.
chatsports.com
Pros and Cons of the Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans
Once again, it’s a new era in Houston. Only this time, it feels real. Now that the Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans and are searching for new coordinators, there’s a true sense of relief and excitement among the fanbase. However, with ever new beginning comes some intricate and specific items we have to consider and look out for.
Comments / 0