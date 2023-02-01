ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) F Kadi Sissoko (6-2 senior) G Destiny Littleton (5-9 senior) G/F Rayah Marshall (6-4 sophomore) G Kayla Williams (5-7 junior) G/F Okako Adika (6-0 senior)
LOS ANGELES, CA
allsportstucson.com

Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties

TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
TEMPE, AZ
Eastern Progress

5 takeaways from No. 5 Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon at McKale Center

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats avenged their loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene with a 91-76 beatdown at McKale Center on Thursday. Here are five rapid-fire takeaways from the Wildcats' fifth straight triumph:. 1. Tubelis' monster performance. If Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had anything to say about the Pac-12...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE

