Read full article on original website
Related
IA governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies.
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates. A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it...
KCCI.com
Editorial: The Iowa legislature should take more time in debating and amending bills
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislature has been moving bills along at what feels like a record pace. In this age, when most people feel like their government doesn’t do anything, speed is rare. But speed may not always produce the best results. When proposed bills are...
Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status
DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
KCRG.com
Malpractice lawsuit filed as lawmakers debate caps on damages from medical lawsuits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Nash was planning to travel back to Johnson County. She said her Dad, Michael Dreckman, was recovering from quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery. Two days after the operation, he began sitting up and walking. “Dad, each day, he’s getting better,” Nash said “They really...
kiwaradio.com
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
who13.com
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public …. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed school funding, Democrats …. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
iowatorch.com
Ingstad & Hendrickson: Iowa education reforms point to what’s next
Last week, the Iowa legislature passed the Students First Act, which creates a universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program. The Students First Act will allow Iowa families to use their student’s portion of state education funding at the school of their choice. The Students First Act is the chief policy goal for Governor Reynolds, who has been working to advance parental choice in Iowa since she assumed office in 2017. This new bill, passed during just the third week of the legislative session, very quickly answered the question posed on the heels of November’s elections, what’s on tap for school choice?
kiwaradio.com
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
KETV.com
Some Iowa lawmakers consider $1 million cap on medical malpractice damage lawsuits
Iowa legislators are looking into a bill that would cap noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would put a $1 million cap on noneconomic damages, which according to the Senate bill and House bill is defined as "damages arising from pain, suffering, inconvenience, physical impairment, mental anguish, emotional pain and suffering."
superhits1027.com
House votes to withdraw more grant money from Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The $500,000 allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be $800,000 in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
Hands-Free Driving Law Passes Iowa Senate Transportation Committee
(Des Moines) A bill banning drivers from using their phone or another electronic device while behind the wheel is ready for debate in the Iowa Senate. The proposal restricts making calls on a cell phone while driving, unless it’s hands-free or voice-activated. The measure passed through the Senate Education Committee Thursday.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa House would shorten length of freight trains
Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg. Updated: 7...
agupdate.com
Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines
While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
bleedingheartland.com
Wrong-headed bill on food assistance raises questions
Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. Sometimes it’s easy to understand legislative proposals. Other times, not so much. House File 3, filed early in the Iowa legislature's 2023 session, falls in the second category. To understand its potential effect on needy people, take a quick look at two preexisting food programs whose nutritional goals differ.
KCCI.com
Iowans could be banned from suing trucking companies for 'direct negligence' under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa trucking companies could see more protections if their drivers are involved in a serious crash. A bill being considered in the House would ban Iowans from suing trucking companies for "direct negligence." It would also put $1 million on non-economic damages if someone does...
kwit.org
Newscast 02.02.23: LGBTQ+ bills in Iowa and South Dakota; Help with home heating bills
A bill introduced in the Iowa House (HF 190) would remove gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act. State law has made discrimination based on gender identity illegal since in 2007. But if the bill were to pass, transgender Iowans would no longer be protected...
Comments / 1