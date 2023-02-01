ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status

DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
Ingstad & Hendrickson: Iowa education reforms point to what’s next

Last week, the Iowa legislature passed the Students First Act, which creates a universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program. The Students First Act will allow Iowa families to use their student’s portion of state education funding at the school of their choice. The Students First Act is the chief policy goal for Governor Reynolds, who has been working to advance parental choice in Iowa since she assumed office in 2017. This new bill, passed during just the third week of the legislative session, very quickly answered the question posed on the heels of November’s elections, what’s on tap for school choice?
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession

Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
Some Iowa lawmakers consider $1 million cap on medical malpractice damage lawsuits

Iowa legislators are looking into a bill that would cap noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would put a $1 million cap on noneconomic damages, which according to the Senate bill and House bill is defined as "damages arising from pain, suffering, inconvenience, physical impairment, mental anguish, emotional pain and suffering."
House votes to withdraw more grant money from Iowa Veterans Trust Fund

The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The $500,000 allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be $800,000 in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Proposed bill in Iowa House would shorten length of freight trains

A proposed bill in Iowa House would shorten length of freight trains.
Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines

While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
Wrong-headed bill on food assistance raises questions

Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. Sometimes it’s easy to understand legislative proposals. Other times, not so much. House File 3, filed early in the Iowa legislature's 2023 session, falls in the second category. To understand its potential effect on needy people, take a quick look at two preexisting food programs whose nutritional goals differ.

