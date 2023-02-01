Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KBUR
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child exploitation charges. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem of Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday, February 1st to 360 months in prison. According to Court Documents, in 2019 and 2020 Solem communicated with multiple minor...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide
A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
KCCI.com
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
kqradio.com
Webster City man arrested after Wednesday night burglary and accident.
Webster City Police late Wednesday night apprehended a Webster City man after an incident in the community shortly before 10 p.m. 19 year old Jose Rayon Salgado was charged by local officers with Driving While License Under Suspension,First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent. Reportedly a 2008 Honda CR-V operated by Salgado was attempting to flee the scene of a reported burglary. The Salgado car sped away from Webster City Police officers in reverse traveling eastbound in the alley between First and Second Streets in the 1000 block. The car backed into a phone box, a fence and utility pole before turning around and driving forward eastbound through the alley. As the Salgado car exited the alley onto Grove Street it attempted to turn South onto Grove Street when it lost control and struck a parked 2007 model GMC Sierra pickup truck with the owner not immediately known. The Salgado car then became stuck in a snow bank. Salgado was then taken into police custody without injury. Investigating officer Clint Houge reported $10,000 in damage to the car Salgado was driving with $1000 in damage to the parked pickup.There was also $500 in damage to a phone box, damage to a city owned utility pole and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence at the Patrick Croy residence. Salgado made an appearance in Hamilton County Magistrate Court Thursday morning. Iowa Courtts Online stated the Salgado was being held on a $25,000 bond for the charges of First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
iheart.com
Story County Sheriff Seeking To ID Burglary Suspects
(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects seen on video January 30th, when the Zearing bar was broken into. On January 31, 2023 the Zearing gas station was also broken into. The vehicle observed during both break ins is described as a tan or gray Chevy 4 door pickup truck with a white topper.
KIMT
Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison
CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision. Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street. Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.
kwayradio.com
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices
GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
