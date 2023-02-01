Read full article on original website
How Does SEO Impact A Law Firm?
As a law firm, having a pretty website is not enough to increase your online presence. More goes into increasing your online presence than just a visually appealing website. What if that website is hard for your clients to navigate? What if you are unable to keep your clients from bouncing off your website because the content is boring? What if your website is not mobile-friendly for your users? All of these important issues can affect the way that your law firm is perceived by potential clients and Google.
The Law Schools With The Most Conservative And Liberal Students (2023)
The country has almost never been more divided politically, and whether they’re strongly in favor of President Biden’s policies or adamantly opposed to them and cheering on Trump (or perhaps someone even worse) in 2024, people have been inspired to go to law school as a means to somehow change our country’s future.
If Biglaw Were Woke... Shouldn't It Have A Better Record On Diversity?
But in an era where the right has made the term more or less synonymous with racial diversity, law firms again defy the definition, because BigLaw remains overwhelmingly male and blindingly white. Less than a quarter of equity partners at U.S. law firms are women; nine percent of equity partners are people of color. In 2020, the percentage of all partners who are people of color cracked double digits for the first time in history. At the very least, if firms were the engines of liberal hegemony that critics imagine, you might expect them to have hired more than a few non-elderly white guys during the process.
An Associate With Little Work Is A Sad Sight
As mentioned in a previous column, law firms are not always efficient when it comes to dolling out work. Instead of having a centralized system through which partners give work to associates, most law firms simply encourage partners to give work to associates they like the most or associates that have a workplace near them in an office. As a result, some attorneys in an office might have too much work while others do not have enough to keep them busy. Of course, some people might argue that this means good attorneys will excel while bad lawyers will fall to the wayside, but this can lead to inefficiencies in how people bill hours. In any event, an associate attorney with little work is a sad sight, and partners should make sure everyone is sufficiently occupied whenever they can.
You Don't Look Like A Lawyer
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Memo To Biglaw Associates: Don't 'Destroy' Your Career By Using Social Media
I’ve seen associates that have built personal brands about their families experience negative performance reviews only attributable to their use of social media. I personally don’t believe there is any room within traditional law firms to build a meaningful personal brand. It’s a very fast way for a young attorney to destroy their career.
More Layoffs, More STFU, And Yes, More Tom Girardi
Most of you don’t remember Jack Welch, who ran GE years ago. He was known as “Neutron Jack,” because he would lay off employees but leave the buildings standing. Welch believed in the concept of “rank and yank,” that is, poor performers would lose their jobs on an annual basis. It was Welch’s very own bell curve. One issue with “rank and yank” aka “forced rankings” was that it could depend upon whom the employee was being compared to. If he was in a group of high-performing colleagues, he lost. If he was in a group of mediocre to lower performing cohorts, his job would be saved.
Performance Review Tips: In-House Edition
If your employer operates on a fiscal year, which ends March 31, then performance review season is upon us! While performance reviews are handled differently by company and leader, if you have an opportunity to submit a self-evaluation or assessment, here are a few tips for you to consider. Get...
