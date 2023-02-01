Read full article on original website
P365
3d ago
When I read to first few paragraphs I literally thought this was a parody article. This kid shot first and shot a police officer in the abdomen. Of course they rained lead down in him.
Documents show how 19 "Cop City" activists got charged with terrorism
A burst of gunfire rang through a forest on the edge of Atlanta, Georgia, on the morning of January 18. Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, whose chosen name was Tortuguita (Spanish for "little turtle"), had been shot and killed by police officers, becoming the only known person killed by law enforcement during an environmentalist act of land defense in the U.S.
The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
SCHR implementing three-phase plan to curb police violence
Sandra Bland. Rayshard Brooks. Michael Brown. Tory Brown. Philando Castile. Nygil Cullins. Manuel Ellis. Eric Garner. Ju’Zema Goldring. Andre Hill. George Floyd. Oscar Cain Jr. Daniel Prude. Tamir Rice. Breonna Taylor. James Wilburn. Daunte Wright. And countless others have either been killed by police misconduct or wrongfully arrested in protest over the last few years. The Southern Center for Human Rights hosted a community safety and police violence town hall meeting […] The post SCHR implementing three-phase plan to curb police violence appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Neighbors of planned 'Cop City' weigh in on controversial development
LISTEN: Hear from the residents of Southeast Atlanta who would be most affected by the Police Safety Training Center. GPB's Amanda Andrews reports. The South River Forest is where Atlanta leaders want to build what they call the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a complex for police and firefighter training.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
Atlanta Magazine
The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta
A funny thing happened last September when I set out to find the springs in the Gulch: I ran into the city’s watershed protection director. I was standing on Forsyth Street, gazing down on the train tracks below, when Susan Rutherford, from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, rode by on her bike. She was looking for the springs, too.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub on Saturday, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security guard...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita
BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
WRDW-TV
Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New legislation could make body cameras a must for every officer in Georgia. Just weeks ago, a state trooper shot Manuel Teran, who was protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Teran died. The Georgia State Patrol says Teran fired first. Members of...
Real News Network
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
Doctors reveal game-changer to help stop fentanyl overdose crisis across metro and country
Doctors say fentanyl overdoses are hitting a crisis level in metro Atlanta. Now, there’s a potential breakthrough. It’s a vaccine that could stop the drug’s deadly side effects. Researchers at the University of Houston are creating the fentanyl vaccine. Scientists agree the vaccine would be a game-changer that not only helps drug addicts but those who often come into contact with drugs, like police, firefighters, and paramedics. Stella Zine told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that she’s a former drug user who would consider the vaccine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
