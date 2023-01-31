Read full article on original website
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Postgame Quotes | 2/5/23
"It speaks to the professionalism and the character in our locker room. I spoke to the guys about it, Devonte’ (Graham), Garrett (Temple), Willy (Hernangómez), Jaxson (Hayes), Kira (Lewis Jr.), all the guys that don't necessarily play a ton of minutes or haven't been playing a ton of minutes. They all came in and they executed over and over again. They executed coverages defensively, and offensively we were able to spread the floor and get out and run. We don't take that type of stuff for granted. It's what makes our team special."
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's reported trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes two days after Irving informed the team that he wanted out of Brooklyn. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the reported...
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals
Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
Rip City Hoops Heading Into The All-Star Break - Here's What To Expect
The Trail Blazers took care of business in three out of the last four games at Moda Center to end a busy month of January. Following a three-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to Rip City for five games before heading into the All-Star break. See what's to come this homestand as the Blazers return to Moda Center.
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
"Another Good Learning Moment" | Clarkson Leads Late Rally, But Jazz Fall Short In Loss To Atlanta
After being down by double digits for most of the game, the Jazz again showed that they won’t go down without a fight. With a late run in which Jordan Clarkson caught fire and almost singlehandedly brought the Jazz back, Utah couldn’t complete the comeback and eventually fell 115-108 to Atlanta on Friday night.
NBA
Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain) out until after All-Star break
Portland will be without its starting center until after the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Jusuf Nurkic has a left calf strain and will be out of the Trail Blazers’ lineup for the next seven games and is expected to return after that. He suffered the injury in...
