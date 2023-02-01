Gold prices in the first month of 2023 have surged to a seven-month high (see chart). The move in the yellow metal has had several drivers, including lower U.S. interest rates and a sliding U.S. dollar. Concerns have shifted away from high inflation expectations and toward a softening global economy. The market is now concerned about a hard landing where higher interest rates will push growth into negative territory. The idea that central banks could slam on the breaks, remove liquidity to eliminate inflation, and still have moderate growth in the form of a soft landing is fading.

1 DAY AGO