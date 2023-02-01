Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
foxwilmington.com
City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
foxwilmington.com
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
foxwilmington.com
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A mysterious object believed to be a balloon from China was seen in the WMBF News viewing area on Saturday. WMBF News viewers sent photos of the balloon spotted across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, including areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and into Florence County.
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry passes, golf cart permits being sold
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Carolina Beach’s 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits are for sale now, according to town officials. Listed below are the types of permits, who is eligible to purchase and the dates they go on sale:. Jan. 3, 2023 (can be...
foxwilmington.com
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for an evidence audit, an expansion to the animal shelter and a new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position. Per a request for board action form, Sheriff Bill Rogers is...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28. According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.
foxwilmington.com
State of Emergency Declared After 50-Car Train Derailment in Ohio
A 50-car train derailment set off a massive fire in Ohio late Friday night, leading officials to declare a state of emergency. A freight train traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania was passing through the village of East Palestine in Ohio when it went off the tracks, the Associated Press reported.
foxwilmington.com
Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
A Michigan woman’s act of honesty helped save a newlywed couple’s wedding cash, after she returned nearly $15,000 she found in a plastic bag outside a gas station while walking to work. Diane Gordon, who walks more than two miles to work five days a week, says even...
foxwilmington.com
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
Comments / 0