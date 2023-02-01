ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
WILMINGTON, NC
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
WILMINGTON, NC
FAA: Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport resuming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Flights to and from Wilmington International Airport are resuming, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Flights also are resuming at the Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed off the coast of Myrtle Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department says they have made an arrest following the Metting Road shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Jan. 28. According to the report, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road, near Darlington Ave., in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located the 16-year-old female, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. She was transported to Novant Health NHRMC.
WILMINGTON, NC
State of Emergency Declared After 50-Car Train Derailment in Ohio

A 50-car train derailment set off a massive fire in Ohio late Friday night, leading officials to declare a state of emergency. A freight train traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania was passing through the village of East Palestine in Ohio when it went off the tracks, the Associated Press reported.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

