WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO