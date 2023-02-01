ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

President Bloomberg, Professor Jearl Walker Join Flying Circus

Cleveland State University President Dr. Laura Bloomberg joined The Flying Circus of Physics with CSU Professor Dr. Jearl Walker to discuss his long career in physics. From the Johnny Carson show on NBC to authoring physics books that can be found in classrooms around the world, and so much more. Learn more about Dr. Walker in the latest installment of "CSU Matters" video for February!
CLEVELAND, OH

