Report: Gary Trent Jr.’s trade value considered to be ‘protected 1st-round or 2 good 2nd-round picks’

"Did we forget that Wilt played?!" Gilbert Arenas still isn't ready to declare Nikola Jokic as the best offensive center ever
Nikola Jokic continues to impress with his performances, but is it enough for him to take the flattering title as the best offensive center ever?
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kyrie Irving Trade
Two teams have reportedly emerged as interested trade suitors for Kyrie Irving. The superstar point guard requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and he wants it to happen before next week's trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los ...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Look: LeBron James Tweet Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Trade Demand
When the news dropped that Kyrie Irving wants the Nets to trade him before next Thursday's deadline, fans immediately named the Lakers as a potential landing spot. Though a deal between the Lakers and Nets is not imminent at this time, LeBron James' latest tweet has fans wondering what may or ...
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“They definitely need to blow it up. It ain’t no secret!” - Stephen Jackson dishes out a harsh reality check for the Phoenix Suns
The Suns have gone from title contenders to the bottom half of the West in a few months' time.
"If you don't know who he is, then you're probably not very good,"- Seth Curry on God Shammgod's incredible impact on basketball
Seth Curry says that you're not very good if you don't know who God Shammgod is
Magic center Mo Bamba’s hilariously savage IG story after fight with Austin Rivers
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba didn’t waste time after getting ejected during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and quickly hit back at Austin Rivers for their heated brawl. Bamba and Rivers went viral during Friday’s showdown after the two got into a massive fight and traded punches–with...
Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Trade Request Proves He Can't Be Trusted
The ESPN analyst weighed in on the recent news involving the Nets star guard.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: The Perfect Target For Every Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is around the corner and every team will try to improve their roster. These are the best candidates for all 30 teams in the league.
Are The Wizards About To Make Another Trade?
The Trade Deadline Is Quickly Approaching. Are The Washington Wizards Hoping To Make One More Deal?
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
The road trip comes to a close today.
“If that’s your best friend, I don’t want that; give me an enemy” - Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving for turning his back on Kevin Durant
Perkins also called Kyrie out for ruining Michael Jordan day with his trade request.
Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to a Kyrie Irving move after news broke of his trade demand, and one legendary Laker is fully on board. Magic Johnson tweeted his reaction to Irving’s trade request, and he made it clear he would “love” to see the Brooklyn Nets guard playing for the Lakers. Personally,... The post Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Fans React To All-Star Reserve Selections: "Jaren Jackson Jr. Over Anthony Davis???"
Fans had a lot to say about the All-Star reserves.
