Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
KTVU FOX 2
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin. San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was "earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
SFPD arrest man suspected of firing blank rounds inside synagogue, bringing gun into theater
SFPD and the FBI had been searching for the suspect, who allegedly fired off several blank rounds at a Jewish synagogue and also entered a theater with a gun.
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Crash on westbound 24 in Orinda blocks lanes
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision on the westbound CA-24 at Wilder Road in Orinda has blocked the left lanes, according to the CHP, which has issued a severe traffic alert. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway. A photo from […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teem hit with gunfire, killed in Oakland shooting
NBC Bay Area
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
Mountain Democrat
Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco
A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
Oakland PD warns of postal robbery trend amid Middle Class Tax Refund distribution
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Reports of postal robberies have been popping up all over the state in recent months. The Oakland Police Department has reported seeing a rise in these robberies, especially as Californians continue to receive Middle Class Tax Refunds in the mail. The most recent postal robbery in Oakland occurred Tuesday. Wednesday, another […]
Suspect believed responsible for 20 burglaries arrested in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department. Paulino […]
Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting
PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay, sheriff says
TOMALES, Calif. - A missing kayaker was found dead Wednesday in the waters of Tomales Bay. Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old from Brentwood, was located by a dive team around 4:15 p.m., approximately 100 yards from the shore of Lawson's Landing. He had gone missing Jan. 27 while fishing with his friends.
