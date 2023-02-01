Teresa Giudice, 50, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, 43, are not over their nasty feud, and the newly released Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 opening credits prove it. The opening includes a tagline for each RHONJ star, and it appears that both Teresa and Melissa reference their drama in each of their quotes. “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” Melissa says near the beginning of the trailer, which can be seen below. At the end of the credits, Teresa sounds just as salty. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s harder to clean when it spills,” she states.

9 DAYS AGO