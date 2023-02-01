ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

More Details, First Look at Food for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet Celebrates Mardi Gras 2023

There’s a new complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder magnet available, with a design celebrating Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras Tee at Universal Orlando Resort

A new Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras tee is available at the Cursed Coconut Club Market in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The shirt is black and the neon design matches the banners hanging outside the Cursed Coconut Club. There are pink and green Voodoo dolls and several pins around the name...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Early Due to Weather

Universal Orlando Resort announced that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close early today, February 3, due to inclement weather. The park was scheduled to be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will close at 2:00 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently passing over Orlando. It’s expected to remain cold and cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL

