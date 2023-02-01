More Details, First Look at Food for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Universal Orlando Resort announced that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close early today, February 3, due to inclement weather. The park was scheduled to be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will close at 2:00 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently passing over Orlando. It’s expected to remain cold and cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO