Glendale, AZ

12news.com

Valley football legend DJ Foster joins Arizona State’s support staff

PHOENIX — Consider the Valley activated! First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham added 43 new players as part of Arizona State’s 2023 signing class. Several incoming players are Arizona high school football products who are either coming home or staying home. But it's not just players we're talking about. Saguaro High School and ASU alum, DJ Foster, has joined Dillingham’s staff as Sun Devil football’s manager of player development.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends. Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Diamond Arena announces record breaking 2022

The newly named Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as the Gila River Arena, announced 2022 was its most successful and highest grossing year in their venue’s 19-year history. Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in...
GLENDALE, AZ
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
SURPRISE, AZ
Outsider.com

Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull

Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa Marathon closes roads from Riverview to Usery Pass Rd Saturday

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials have blocked off various roads to keep Mesa Marathon runners safe on Saturday, starting in east Mesa. Closures begin at E. McDowell Road and Usery Pass Road, cross under Loop 202, through the Meadowvale neighborhood, cross over Consolidated Canal and will conclude just over the Tempe Canal at N. Dobson Road and W. Rio Salado Parkway, near Riverview Lake.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

ASU's film school unveils new Sidney Poitier mural in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Sidney Poitier, the iconic actor, broke many barriers becoming the second African American actor to win an Oscar. He fought for diversity his entire life. A new mural of the legendary actor was unveiled at ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School in Mesa. The Shining Light Foundation commissioned it.
MESA, AZ

