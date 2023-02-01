Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Ibrahim Gati of Virginia leads the nation in rebounding at over 23 per game
In addition to his rebounding exploits, Gati averages 20.8 points and 10.2 blocked shots. He ripped down a season-high 29 rebounds during a 49-47 loss to Brunswick Academy in early January. His triple-double of 28 points, 26 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 66-56 loss to The New Community...
Two Valley soccer teams out of state tournament after brawl on the field
Two valley high school soccer teams are out of the state tournament after a fight broke out between players and coaches during a match Wednesday night.
12news.com
Valley football legend DJ Foster joins Arizona State’s support staff
PHOENIX — Consider the Valley activated! First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham added 43 new players as part of Arizona State’s 2023 signing class. Several incoming players are Arizona high school football products who are either coming home or staying home. But it's not just players we're talking about. Saguaro High School and ASU alum, DJ Foster, has joined Dillingham’s staff as Sun Devil football’s manager of player development.
Maricopa, February 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Maricopa. The Santa Cruz Valley Union High School basketball team will have a game with Sequoia Pathway Academy on February 02, 2023, 18:00:00.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
prescottenews.com
VICTORY! Court Orders Phoenix to Stop Censoring People for the Super Bowl – Goldwater Institute
The Goldwater Institute scored a major victory for residents and business owners in downtown Phoenix this morning when an Arizona trial court judge ruled that the city’s Super Bowl Censorship Ordinance violated their free speech rights and unconstitutionally delegated power to the National Football League (NFL) and Super Bowl Host Committee.
KTAR.com
Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends. Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Diamond Arena announces record breaking 2022
The newly named Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as the Gila River Arena, announced 2022 was its most successful and highest grossing year in their venue’s 19-year history. Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in...
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
A Mountain Villa in Arizona’s Wealthiest Enclave
Sited in the suburbs of Phoenix, the 1-acre property has a guest house, a putting green and a children’s playground
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona
Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull
Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
AZFamily
Mesa Marathon closes roads from Riverview to Usery Pass Rd Saturday
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials have blocked off various roads to keep Mesa Marathon runners safe on Saturday, starting in east Mesa. Closures begin at E. McDowell Road and Usery Pass Road, cross under Loop 202, through the Meadowvale neighborhood, cross over Consolidated Canal and will conclude just over the Tempe Canal at N. Dobson Road and W. Rio Salado Parkway, near Riverview Lake.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ASU's film school unveils new Sidney Poitier mural in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Sidney Poitier, the iconic actor, broke many barriers becoming the second African American actor to win an Oscar. He fought for diversity his entire life. A new mural of the legendary actor was unveiled at ASU’s Sidney Poitier New American Film School in Mesa. The Shining Light Foundation commissioned it.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
Comments / 0