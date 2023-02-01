CARMEL, Ind. — The FBI is planning a search of former Indiana governor and Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Carmel soon. The Wall Street Journal says Pence’s legal team have been in talks with the Justice Department about a search for more classified documents, and both Pence and his team have said they would cooperate with the search. The FBI also plans to search Pence’s office in Washington.

