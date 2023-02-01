Read full article on original website
Balloon Down, Fulfilling Wish of Many Hoosier Republicans
WASHINGTON — You might have heard about the so-called “Chinese Spy Balloon” that was seen over Montana Thursday. Lawmakers around the country have been responding to this news on a variety of platforms. Many Hoosier leaders have posted their feelings about the balloon on Twitter. Hoosier Senator...
Rep. Victoria Spartz Won’t Run for Any Office in 2024
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–A Hoosier Congresswoman in the U.S. House of Representatives has decided not to run for any office in 2024. Victoria Spartz has represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District since 2021. That district includes the north side of Indianapolis as well as its eastern and northern suburbs, including Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, and parts of Kokomo.
DeSantis Gets Florida Universities to Drop CRT & BLM From AP African American Studies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is continuing his mission of keeping ‘wokeness’ out of education. In recent, DeSantis has completely defunded all Florida public universities DEI and CRT budgets. The governor is now making waves by challenging universities to eliminate the same equity topics in the classroom. DeSantis initially...
Report: FBI Planning Search of Mike Pence’s Carmel Home
CARMEL, Ind. — The FBI is planning a search of former Indiana governor and Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Carmel soon. The Wall Street Journal says Pence’s legal team have been in talks with the Justice Department about a search for more classified documents, and both Pence and his team have said they would cooperate with the search. The FBI also plans to search Pence’s office in Washington.
