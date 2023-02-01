Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Related
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
Post Register
Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area
Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial
BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
kboi.com
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley sentencing set for Monday
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
Post Register
Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken
MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
South Idaho Teacher Busted For Allegedly Heading Class Fight Club
The words "fight club" weren't in many people's vernacular prior to a 1999 movie starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. A south Idaho teacher has been arrested for allegedly being the ring leader of a student fight club where videos were uploaded to social media. A Caldwell school teacher is...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Mountain Home High School placed on lockdown, police searching for person who made threats
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home High School was placed under lockdown on Wednesday due to a threat specific to the school according to an email from the district's superintendent, James Gilbert. The email, sent out to parents and staff, says the person who made the threat is not...
eastidahonews.com
Kansas family’s dog went missing eight years ago. It just turned up in Idaho
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita, Kansas, home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone. “He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”. Roscoe was a...
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Post Register
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time, and he's found the perfect blend.
livability.com
9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho
In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0