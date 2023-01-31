Read full article on original website
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Mega Gallery: You Probably Didn’t Know They Built Houses This Beautiful In Buhl
I write a lot about beautiful, interesting, and confusing buildings around Twin Falls and sometimes I forget that there are other places to find cool architecture. Perusing real estate in Buhl, I realized something: I have greatly misjudged that small town. The 3 Most Beautiful Homes For Sale In Buhl.
7 Events Happening the First Weekend of February in Twin Falls
The first month of the year has come and gone, and as February begins, it is time to enjoy another weekend. The new month will be packed with events, and it all starts this weekend, with many taking place, including a good amount starting on Thursday. Here are the events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls.
City of Rocks Gets Dark-Sky Certification
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
City of Twin Falls Reminder: Don’t Drive Stupid
The City of Twin Falls posted a reminder about safe winter driving. Twin Falls City reminded us that winter driving conditions hit hard for the first time of the season a few days ago and asked that motorists use extreme caution when driving in poor conditions. One good snowstorm can cause issues, even when we've gone several days with no new accumulation. As temperatures warm, it causes the base layer of snow and ice to melt and creates a new layer of ice as the sun goes down and temperatures drop. Roads that might have been decent to drive on during the day can become an entirely different animal at night.
Major Stores Closing in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.
5 Best Places To Go Sledding In Twin Falls
We got a load of snow this weekend in the Magic Valley and that beautiful blanket of white mixed with wicked cold temperatures gave many Magic Valley kids their first snow day of the year. Since the kids are home and the snow is calling, it's time to go play...
Looking for a New Job? Idaho Labor Hosting Twin Falls Job Fair (Feb 2)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 20 employers in the Magic Valley will be available Thursday afternoon at a job fair in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting the job fair at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, next to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a change in career or just needs a job.
Delicious New Food Choice is Coming to this Popular Twin Falls Food Hall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new food vendor is setting up shop at the 2nd South Market in Twin Falls. The food hall-style eatery will welcome a new option for visitors come early March called the Petite Creperie & Cafe which will be in the former Clover Leaf Creamery location. Find...
Idaho Customers Angry by Controversial Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
Wow: How Much Do The New Twin Falls Skyscraper Lofts Cost To Rent?
Construction on the Twin Falls skyscraper is ongoing, and we’ve been anxiously watching the progress since August 2019. But now we have pictures of what the housing lofts look like and what the offices and business spaces will include. Everything You Wanted to Know About the New Twin Falls...
