Times-Union Newspaper
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
inkfreenews.com
Several Contracts For Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series Approved
WARSAW — Several contracts for Warsaw’s annual Summer Concert Series were approved during a Feb. 3 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Schaefer presented three concert contracts to the board. The contracts are with Blue Holler Band, a bluegrass group; Moonshots, a band performing songs from the 1950s to today’s hits; and Tuxedo Junction, who performs big band hits from the swing era. Contract amounts for the groups are $900; $1,800; and $1,200, respectively.
inkfreenews.com
Fort Wayne Home And Garden Show Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show this year. From March 2-5, the FWHGS, presented by Windows, Doors and More, will bring over 650 exhibitors to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank.
inkfreenews.com
Attendees Enjoy Warsaw Parks’ Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance
WARSAW — Jason Rich has been taking his daughters to the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance since 2008. He first came with his eldest daughter, who’s now in college, and at this year’s dance on Friday, Feb 3, brought his daughters Cassie, 14, and Tessa, 12.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night
WARSAW — During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling, Sheila Howe and Krista Polston to recognize Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital for their ongoing support of WCS.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Born Dec. 24, 1924, to Methodist missionary parents in Kongju, Korea, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith (Anderson) Amendt. Her early schooling for six years was provided by her mother in...
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Civic Theatre Announces 2023 Scholarships
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term. The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theatre, dance or technical theatre disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage and choreographing and directing many ECT musicals. The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic Inc.
WNDU
Miracle on Ice: Heroes in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - When a busload of high school hockey players from Chicago were involved in a terrible crash in Warsaw, there were a number of heroes who stepped in to help. Not only did Warsaw first responders save lives that night, there were ordinary people who did extraordinary things to comfort those boys and their parents.
inkfreenews.com
CCS’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon Is Feb. 23
WARSAW — Combined Community Services’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. People are welcome to learn more about the social services organization and its future plans through the event from noon to 1 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. People can celebrate stories of Kosciusko County residents receiving food, warmth, stability and more and meet CCS staff and its board and guests.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Lions Fish Fry Is Feb. 11
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Lions Club will be hosting their Fish, Chicken and Tenderloin Fry Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Silver Lake Conservation Building. This carry-out only meal begins at 4 p.m. and will continue until sold out. The cost is $10 per pound. Side dishes are...
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Marianne Russell
Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home in Etna Green. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo Sr. and Margaret (Calva) Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. She will be missed by...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Edgar J. Pippenger — UPDATED
Mr. Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 15, 1946. He married Jackie Line on Jan. 14, 1967. Surviving are his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Karen (Phillips) Smith, Goshen; two sons, James Pippenger, Nappanee and Codi Pippenger, Warsaw; two sisters, Terry (Tom) Richmond, Nappanee and Ginger (Stan) Price, Milford; two brothers, Gary (Jill) Pippenger, Goshen and Mark (Sheila) Pippenger, Nappanee; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
inkfreenews.com
Dwayne Terry
Dwayne Milo Terry, 79, Winamac, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023, at White Oak Health Campus, Monticello. He was born Nov. 16, 1943. Dwayne married Della Lorraine Dilts on Dec. 21, 1963. She preceded him in death. Dwayne married Beverly K. Beauchamp on June 28, 2003. She preceded him in death.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
inkfreenews.com
Caryl Lee Deisch
Caryl Lee (Kring) Deisch, 88, died Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1935. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — UPDATED
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Wilma was born June 11, 1928. Wilma and Jack Jacobs were united in marriage on May 9, 1946. Jack preceded her in death. Wilma and Robert Jensen were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1982. Robert preceded her in death.
