BuzzFeed

50 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

My dear friends, if you just had yourself an absolutely terrible month where nothing went your way, just remember...

1. The person who will curse the country of Australia until the end of time:

u/butternutinmysquaash / Via reddit.com

2. The person whose bread had an extra-special filling:

u/big_chungus_the_2nd / Via reddit.com

3. The person who, on the bright side, doesn't have to buy curtains all winter:

u/TrorInteDetDu / Via reddit.com

4. The person who has enough ice to last a lifetime:

u/btcgeartest / Via reddit.com

5. The person whose potluck will now be taking place inside their Nissan Altima:

u/bagpipesfrombarnum / Via reddit.com

6. The person who will almost certainly be patient zero for some sort of new, unstoppable super virus:

u/wagewild / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose food should be there in no time at all:

u/ragelemon / Via reddit.com

8. The person who learned one of life's most valuable candle lessons:

u/Balitkaa / Via reddit.com

9. The person who had a few friends show up to watch the game:

u/bored_games385 / Via reddit.com

10. The person whose car is buried boundless and bare beneath the lone and level snow:

u/neverdidlearn / Via reddit.com

11. The person who was kind enough to share their grilled onions with their dog:

u/juice_puppy24 / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose hot tub definitely contains heretofore undiscovered species:

u/Forsaken_Storm_6397 / Via reddit.com

13. The person whose kid had an exciting new learning experience:

u/sexsoda / Via reddit.com

14. The person whose package was delivered to the dang Fangorn Forest:

u/leilareddit27 / Via reddit.com

15. The person who now must go on a hero's journey to retrieve their TP:

u/-vink- / Via reddit.com

16. The person who I know for a fact was listening to track 1 of No Doubt's 1995 album, Tragic Kingdom :

u/methyo / Via reddit.com

17. The person whose laptop looks absolutely delicious now:

u/poppcorrn / Via reddit.com

18. The person who experienced one of the worst combinations you could possibly experience:

u/Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

19. The person who got to behold this incredibly majestic view:

Wow. Incredible stuff.

u/_toro / Via reddit.com

20. The person whose stairs just got a visit from the ghost of Jackson Pollock:

u/kittypr0nz / Via reddit.com

21. The person who seems to have melted one of them there Avatars in that there washing machine:

u/firstinitiallastname / Via reddit.com

22. The person whose ribs got a little extra seasoning:

u/bossavery2 / Via reddit.com

23. The person who banished their chicken to the seventh circle of hell:

Facebook

24. The person who just met some absolutely awesome gamer ants:

u/rain-is-wet / Via reddit.com

25. The person who now has the cleanest mouth in the entire restaurant:

u/babykitten24 / Via reddit.com

26. The person who added a touch of love and a ton of pepper to their eggs:

u/colonel-ingus / Via reddit.com

27. The person whose laptop got a nice little bath:

u/_adak_ / Via reddit.com

28. The person who just hooked a tree up with the ride of a lifetime:

u/Puzzleheaded-Head573 / Via reddit.com

29. The person whose shirt got wrinkled beyond human comprehension:

u/baxterthemoose / Via reddit.com

30. The person whose cake has an extra-special ingredient:

u/zb0074 / Via reddit.com

31. The person who lost the blueberry lottery:

u/Substantial-Film-211 / Via reddit.com

32. The person who will be getting their daily serving of iron lickety-split:

u/rockytoprico / Via reddit.com

33. The person whose coffee went absolutely nuclear in the microwave:

u/alarming_victory_426 / Via reddit.com

34. The person who learned a bald guy lesson as old as time itself:

u/mostlykelp / Via reddit.com

35. The person who made probably the most moist banana bread I've ever seen:

u/D0g3log / Via reddit.com

36. The person who got some extra protein with their order of fries:

u/a_bros / Via reddit.com

37. The person who is now part Q-tip:

u/megacesos / Via reddit.com

38. The person who was kind enough to share their toothbrush with a friendly little guy:

u/juxtra_ / Via reddit.com

39. The person who had...THIS happen to them:

u/alicee- / Via reddit.com

40. The person whose day is going to look a lot less Ilya Kovalchuk and a little more Scott Hamilton:

u/moonyou22 / Via reddit.com

41. The person who found the elusive green orange:

u/therealpepsi / Via reddit.com

42. The person whose jelly-filled donut was an absolute affront to all things good and jam filled:

u/floppycat123 / Via reddit.com

43. The person whose hot tub was stabbed through the dang heart like its name was Tubula:

u/koochwild / Via reddit.com

44. The person who was lucky enough to witness the miracle of conception on their morning drive:

u/notonlymagicman / Via reddit.com

45. The person who experienced probably the most painful thing that can happen to a finger:

AHHHHHHHHH!

u/Space_Cleaner / Via reddit.com

46. The person whose coat hanger had a bit of an accident:

u/putincider / Via reddit.com

47. The person who would have been better off listening to the Oct. 31, 1998, "Wolfman's Brother" vacuum solo than getting into this mess:

u/mortgageman / Via reddit.com

48. The person who just lived every gym-goer's worst nightmare:

u/guardiansvn / Via reddit.com

49. The person who's eating spaghetti and feet-balls for dinner tonight:

Get it? Like meatballs. Feet-balls. Meatballs. Okay.

u/millere01 / Via reddit.com

50. And the person who will never financially recover from this mistake:

u/pm-me-seratonin / Via reddit.com

