27 Screenshots Of People Who Had ONE JOB And Still Blew It In The Worst Way Possible

By Kayla Yandoli
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyDa9_0kZ1FQFZ00

1. This person, who set up this iPhone 14 that was actually full of iPhone 13 information:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZMpE_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/AppleGuySL / Via reddit.com

2. This person, who wrote out this furniture assembly packet that gave so many mixed messages when it came down to tools:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpkG5_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/dankduck75 / Via reddit.com

3. This person, who made this sign at a gym that was formatted in the strangest way:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj8EN_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Unhappy_Earth_207 / Via reddit.com

4. This person, who accidentally covered an ice rink with random computer code:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9W92_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/pusisson / Via reddit.com

5. This person, who hung up a huge route sign upside down on Australian transit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3NSs_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Hyper_Pyper / Via reddit.com

6. This person, who wrote a note for a hotel telling guests that they couldn't use their HDMI ports:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEyLf_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/4reddityo / Via reddit.com

7. This person, who neglected to remember Feb. 25 on the February 2023 calendar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cgpx_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Yoshichu25 / Via reddit.com

8. This person, who put up a sign urging students not to tape anything on the walls...using tape:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aNfX_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/iL0gan54 / Via reddit.com

9. This person, who wrote LED bulb directions that were just wayyyyy off the mark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiRtl_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/ItsaSnap / Via reddit.com

10. This person, who packaged a pair of socks that clearly weren't meant to be together:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfhVq_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/gloomyhalloumi / Via reddit.com

11. This person, who gave people two conflicting sets of directions when it came down to paying in cash:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1Hcq_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/PointiestStick / Via reddit.com

12. This person, who put an incorrect angle on the cover of a notepad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R37p5_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/provider_of_seeweed / Via reddit.com

13. This person, who listed all birthdays in February save for the 29th (poor leap year babies!!!):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFkcC_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/One-Satisfaction4072 / Via reddit.com

14. This person, who defined "charlady" in the laziest, least clear way possible:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0qkZ_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Richroyrich / Via reddit.com

15. This person, who assembled an empty sealed bag that's actually supposed to be filled with cheese:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmecR_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/bh-alienux / Via reddit.com

16. This person, who delivered a package with a huge sign that read, "FRAGILE: HANDLE WITH CARE," and...well, you can see what happened:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWQGv_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/RangoTheMerc / Via reddit.com

17. This person, who printed "sample text" all over an umbrella handle instead of the language the company intended:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPf4j_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/JoanneCorrie / Via reddit.com

18. And this person, who got caught up in the same "sample text" drama:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgbH5_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/moshake_ / Via reddit.com

19. This person, who hung a stop sign upside down that most likely left drivers everywhere confused as heck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLH3k_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/R0boBurrito / Via reddit.com

20. This person, who didn't spell-check the advertisement they wrote for a children's toy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNRXv_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/JohnnyDarter / Via reddit.com

21. This person, who curated a sign that read, "WIRELE INTERNET" instead of "WIRELESS INTERNET" (which, oh god, bothers me to no end):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMEbd_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/TAMEFAZ69 / Via reddit.com

22. This person, who misprinted a sign that read, "OPEN 24/7 DAYS OPEN NIGHTS TOO" instead of "OPEN 24 HOURS/7 DAYS A WEEK":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qi07_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Poppunknerd182 / Via reddit.com

23. This person, who didn't promote an upcoming musical for their theater company in the smartest way:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIgRM_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/Linguini_gang / Via reddit.com

24. This person, who totally muffed up the spelling all over a notebook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGTwW_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/yeeyeedong9159 / Via reddit.com

25. This person, who printed labels that'd be anything but helpful for sending out packages:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjtRM_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/AgentGiga / Via reddit.com

26. This person, who tried really hard to get their restaurant into the holiday spirit but failed miserably:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY24K_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/l00rk / Via reddit.com

27. And finally: this person, who assembled a misleading crosswalk sign that I'm 99.9% sure bothered any and every pedestrian on the corner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwg8K_0kZ1FQFZ00
u/ReVeRb64 / Via reddit.com

You can check out more "You had ONE job" posts on Reddit here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ne05o_0kZ1FQFZ00
Marvel / Disney

