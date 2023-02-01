ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

VA Hospital in Nashville is Hosting a Large Career Fair for Nurses - Potential Sign-On Bonus up to $10,000 and $20,000

By WGNS News
wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago
wgnsradio.com

50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!

(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU Hands-On Learning At Grammys

(LOS ANGELES) Middle Tennessee State University' College of Media and Entertainment students and faculty returned to LA for the Grammy Award with a long weekend of gathering with area alumni and attending backstage and pre-show events. President Sidney A. McPhee joined students and faculty on the red carpet at Friday’s...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red

(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New MTSU Master of Athletic Training program launching this summer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU professor Helen Binkley along with master instructor Kristi Phillips were committed to transitioning their high-quality undergraduate degree program in Athletic Training to a master’s when new industry accreditation requirements loomed. “Our options were either to teach out the undergraduate program until the last chance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Paws For A Cause

(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8:00-10:00AM, PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MAIN STREET Honors Downtown Leaders

(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro's annual celebration to honor those who have made significant improvements to the city's historic business district is set for the Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut Street. The event will be Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2023, with the reception begining at 4:30PM with the awards presented 5:00-6:00PM.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Leadership at Roscoe Brown, Inc.

(MURFREESBORO) Norman Brown, owner of Roscoe Brown, Inc., an 82-year-old HVAC, plumbing, insulation and generator company has announced changes to leadership. On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Byrd became the new Chief Executive Officer, Brandi Crowell as Chief Financial Officer, Kirk White as Director of Operations and Andrew Foster as Operations Manager.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders

(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins

(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna's Great Tennessee Air Show Lineup Announced

The Blue Angels will headline this year's Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The show, which will be June 10th and 11th at the Smyrna Airport is always a big draw, especially when the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is in town. This year, the first ever female, Lt. Amanda Lee, will be part of the six pilots.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Master Gardeners Interact With Puiblic

Rutherford County Master Gardener President Sarah Wade and Master Gardener Carol Reese interact with listeners about lawn and garden issues. Sign-up now for GARDEN BASICS CLASS (starts March 2, 2023) at Lane Agri-Park. Fee: $50...to sign-up or for answers phone 615-898-7710. Mitchell Mote teaches a one-time FERTILIZER class on Feb....
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

