Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
Red and Black
Georgia women’s tennis suffers first defeat of 2023, lose to North Carolina 5-2
The No. 5 ranked Bulldogs traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to take on the No. 2 ranked Tar Heels. The Bulldogs fell to the Tar Heels 5-2. Despite an undefeated start, Georgia now stands at 2-1 for the season, with this loss being its first. Play started off in...
Red and Black
Second 4-star running back commits to UGA
On Jan. 28, four-star prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back committed to Georgia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Michigan. Phillips Jr. is ranked as the fourth-best running back and thirteenth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. He brings solid running back size, but has elite speed at the position.
Red and Black
'Live like Dev:’ Devin Willock leaves kindhearted legacy
The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team. Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football. This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball drops a close one to undefeated LSU 82-77
The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to the undefeated LSU Tigers on Thursday night 82-77 in overtime. Georgia competed with the nation’s No. 3 team from the opening tip to the final buzzer, but ultimately ran out of gas in overtime. Georgia established the tone immediately after the...
Red and Black
Friends remember Chandler LeCroy's bright spirit
The success of the University of Georgia’s football program has dominated college football conversations for the last two years. However, what happens behind the scenes is what made this victory possible. Chandler LeCroy worked to build and support Georgia’s football team as a member of the recruiting staff, and...
Red and Black
JaFree Scott’s journey to Georgia gymnastics
Georgia gymnast JaFree Scott has already made her name known in the world of gymnastics and is looking to make an impact in her collegiate career with the Bulldogs. Scott, a native of Independence, Missouri, grew up a competitive gymnast. Early on in her youth, she trained with Great American Gymnastics Express alongside other NCAA stars, Leanne Wong and Aleah Finnegan. Through these experiences, she grew a love and confidence for the sport. While many may feel daunted by starting as a freshman, Scott rose to the challenge.
Red and Black
From JUCO to Georgia: Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo reunited in Athens
The dynamic displayed in Georgia’s backcourt between senior transfer Terry Roberts and junior Kario Oquendo has been evident this basketball season — a chemistry that could be due to the unique history that these players share. “There’s some chemistry there, those guys,” head coach Mike White said. “Terry...
Red and Black
Georgia men’s basketball dominated in 94-73 loss to Auburn
In a game where Auburn could seemingly do no wrong, Georgia lost 94-73 to the Tigers on Feb. 1 in Auburn, Alabama. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. He went 6-9 from the...
Red and Black
Between The Headphones: Mid-Season Report of UGA Men’s and Women’s Basketball
In this episode, sports editor John James discusses the University of Georgia's men's basketball team and their new coach Mike White's performance thus far with men's basketball reporter Samuel Higgs. James also discusses UGA's women's basketball team and their season so far with women's basketball reporter Bo Underwood.
Red and Black
Member of Georgia football staff present as fatal crash investigation took place
A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations...
Red and Black
UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy
In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA dancers perform with Martha Graham Dance Company
On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, the University of Georgia dance program collaborated with the Martha Graham Dance Company in a performance at the Fine Arts Theatre in Athens, Georgia. The show, featuring “Appalachian Spring” and “Canticle for Innocent Comedians," will return Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Red and Black
Hip-hop review: Athens rapper Ishues’ latest album, 'Legacy'
Atlanta isn’t the only city in Georgia with a vibrant hip-hop music scene. Well known for chart-topping bands like R.E.M and the B-52s, Athens has a reputation for new wave and alternative rock music. But local hip-hop legend Ishues’ newest album, “Legacy,'' demonstrates that the Athens music scene is just as diverse as the city itself.
Red and Black
Exquisite and excelling: Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 50 years at UGA
Six granite pillars stand in the heart of the University of Georgia’s campus. Emblazoned on their fronts are the crests of sororities and fraternities — members of the Divine Nine, as they have come to be known. In a space where Black individuals have not always been respected,...
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students share their experience with National Pan-Hellenic Council
During the early 20th century, some students at historically Black colleges and universities established nine Greek life organizations. These sororities and fraternities make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or the “Divine Nine.” While each organization has unique values, members share the common goal of uplifting the Black community.
Red and Black
Athens weekend preview: Wine Weekend, songwriters, meditation and more
The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes wine tasting, a Valentine’s market, meditation and dance. WHAT: Rest and relax with a guided meditation in the gallery, featuring a variety of movement and mindfulness. No experience required. WHERE:...
Red and Black
Hendershot's to host food drive in Athens this Sunday
Local coffee shop, music venue and bar Hendershot’s is hosting nonprofit Farm to Neighborhood’s 1,000 Meals Food Drive this Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jennifer Hendershot, wife of the founder and owner Seth Hendershot, is making 300 bowls of “Jenn’s famous veggie chili” with cornbread. The goal is to feed as many people as possible for free, according to its’ social media post.
Red and Black
OPINION: Bring back physical books, say goodbye to e-readers
This semester, I decided to sign up for two literature classes at the University of Georgia: Honors Introduction to Creative Writing and American Literature from 1914 to the Present. With that being said, I now have a stack of 13 unopened paperback books, looming over my desk. For some readers,...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs and more
Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs. On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report. The man was found asleep...
Comments / 0