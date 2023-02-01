Read full article on original website
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
loudounnow.com
Overdoses at Nearby School Divisions Prompt Warnings in Loudoun
Parents of secondary students in Loudoun County Public Schools received emails from their students’ schools today, warning them of the dangers of fentanyl after recent news of drug overdoses in nearby school divisions. The email described the division’s plan to combat overdoses on campuses and encouraged parents to talk...
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
Inside Nova
Manassas to purchase Olde Towne Inn for $5.75 million
The Manassas Economic Development Authority announced Thursday it will purchase the Olde Towne Inn at the center of downtown Manassas for $5.75 million and is in the process of transferring the property to the city government for future redevelopment. The property – an inexpensive hotel that once had a restaurant...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
staffordsheriff.com
Not so Self Surrender
A wanted Buena Vista man’s plan to trick the courts backfired yesterday resulting in a prolonged stay at Rappahannock Regional Jail. On February 2nd at approximately 9:05 a.m. General District Court was in session. Deputy R.W. Stamm Jr. was working security when the judge called the case of Eric Holloman, 31. Holloman was wanted out of Texas and was supposed to self-surrender before reporting back to General District Court. A man who identified himself as “the executor” was there to speak on Holloman’s behalf. It was the Commonwealth Attorney’s belief that the executor was in fact the wanted individual and informed the judge.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
NBC Washington
No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students
A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
fox5dc.com
Coachella sues DC artist over use of 'Moechella'
WASHINGTON - California music festival Coachella is now suing a local D.C. artist for using the name "Moechella." Justin "Yaddiya" Johnson trademarked the term back in 2021 to promote a Go-Go music protest but later withdrew that application after getting pushback from Coachella organizers. Despite the withdrawal, Coachella is suing...
Inside Nova
Fairfax approves safety improvements study after deadly crash on Lee Chapel Road
Following a crash that killed two teenagers and left a third in critical condition, lawmakers in Fairfax County are asking transportation officials to look into safety improvements on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Pat Herrity's board matter, which orders the...
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose. Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Germantown, MD
Germantown is a census-designated community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Germantown is an underrated tourist attraction, a community brimming with unusual historic areas and outdoor hotspots. There are many things to do here, many of which are free. From incredible ruins to scenic lakes and creekside trails, Germantown has a little...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police investigating overnight shooting in front of Columbia Pike lounge
(Updated at 1 p.m.) A man was shot in front of a lounge on Columbia Pike early this morning, continuing a string of violent incidents. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in front of Caspi, located at the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive, next to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse. It followed a dispute inside the lounge, according to police.
Domestic violence offender indicted for possession of firearms
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms. Jason Lee Gordon of Rio, West Virginia, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, in April 2022, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident involving Gordon and subsequently observed that he had driven his automobile into a ditch.
