wdhn.com
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
wdhn.com
Animal Cruelty charges send Enterprise man to jail, EPD
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Enterprise man was arrested after police say he didn’t properly care for his dogs. According to Captain Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, in December, an officer began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of Pittman street in Enterprise after discovering two dogs with a lack of food, water, and shelter.
washingtoncounty.news
Update: Domestic violence suspect captured after overnight manhunt
Elis Francois Vargas Sterling was captured around 6:30 Friday morning. Sterling was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident occurring late Thursday night that left the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. WCSO said Sterling was trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle. Earlier story:
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
wtvy.com
Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 2, 2023
James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work to begin on Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on several streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting will work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets from February 6 through February 10:. North Cherokee Avenue. Montezuma Avenue. West Burdeshaw Street. Back of lots between Girard Avenue...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak police officer
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police […]
washingtoncounty.news
Two arrested after warrants served
A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
Workers injured when their lift truck struck by 18-wheeler, police say
Two Alabama workers were injured Tuesday when they were thrown from the bucket lift they were using after it was struck by a passing semi-tractor trailer, police said. The workers were using the lift to work on a building Tuesday afternoon when the 18-wheeler collided with their equipment and threw them into the roadway, Troy police said.
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 30, 2023
Colby Wilson, 36, Alford, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County, obstructing an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Toole, 29, Alford, Florida: Resisting arrest without violence, hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Davis Alday, 41, Chipley, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
wdhn.com
Will the 55-year-old Enterprise City Hall be renovated
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Hall has not been upgraded since it was built 55 years ago, but later this month the city council will open contractor bids to give the building a “makeover”. WDHN news spoke to the Enterprise city engineer and public works director to...
