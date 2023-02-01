ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
veranda.com

Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now

As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa

MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st

Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

