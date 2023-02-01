Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing
ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday. His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.
Hallmark TV movie filmed in Alabama has new name, air date, Ruben Studdard cameo
Remember “Naima in Nashville,” the Hallmark movie that filmed in Birmingham a couple of months ago? The TV movie has a new name — “A Nashville Legacy” — and a broadcast date: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. CT. An update on the project...
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
Rickey Smiley has announced funeral plans for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. On Friday, February 3rd, from 1 pm – 6pm CST a public viewing will take place. On Sunday, February 4th starting at 12 noon (CST), a “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley will...
veranda.com
Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now
As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa
MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
Bham Now
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
New Youth Basketball Academy Open For Registration in Tuscaloosa
A community leader and Shelton State Community College representative is helping to bring a new sports academy and mentoring program to Tuscaloosa. Joseph Eatmon, Dean of Community Relations at Shelton State Community College is heading the effort to bring the Dream City Basketball Academy to West Alabama. The Dream City...
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Bham Now
Shop ’til you drop at Vintage Market Days in The Magic City—Feb. 16-18
Okay, I admit it—I’m a sucker for shopping. I mean what’s not to love about trendy clothes, the cutest home decorations and bling-worthy jewelry? Vintage Market Days (VMD) is a shopper’s paradise and you don’t want to miss this three-day event—Thursday, February 16-Saturday, February 18.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st
Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
