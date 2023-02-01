This Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 Softens Wrinkles and Protects Skin From the Sun

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever possible, we like to combine skincare steps to make life easy and efficient. Setting powder and bronzer in one? Sign Us up! Lipstick that doubles as blush? Let’s go! But there’s one brilliant combo that we’ve never seen before — until now. Introducing Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later Blurring Primer with SPF 30 ! (And just like its name, you can thank Us later for the recommendation.) This multi-purpose product preps your face for makeup while protecting your skin from harmful UV rays! Throw out your facial sunscreen and ditch your primer. We’re stocking up on this one-stop shop for smooth skin!

Headquartered in Hawaii, Elizabeth Mott is a female-founded business producing cruelty-free beauty products. This powerful primer blurs your complexion like a filter , minimizing pores and fine lines. At the same time, the lightweight formula provides sun protection without any white cast! This primer melts into skin, evening tone and adding all-day moisture. The result? A velvety soft finish. Get ready for your close-up with this SPF primer from Amazon!

Amazon

Get the Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer W ith SPF 30 for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 will simplify your skincare routine while elevating your beauty experience. Instead of applying a mineral sunscreen that often leaves behind residue, you can get the same benefits of SPF with this dual-action product. Featuring a creamy tinted formula that sinks into skin, this blurring primer evens texture while shielding your complexion from sun damage. Two-in-one takeover!

Suitable for all skin types, this pore-reducing primer softens the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines for an anti-aging effect. When worn under makeup, this SPF primer also protects against creasing! Apply in the morning underneath makeup or opt to use the primer on its own for a natural appearance. Enhanced with shea butter, plant extracts and blurring minerals, this nourishing formula leaves skin with a smooth, demi-matte finish.

Amazon

This popular product has over 34,000 reviews on Amazon! “ Best primer I’ve ever used ,” one shopper declared. “Even on a hot day my makeup stays in place and looks great for many hours.” Another customer wrote, “This primer goes on so silky smooth, easily spreads and a little goes a long way. Doesn't mess with my sensitive skin and my makeup goes on much smoother and seems to stay on longer!!! Love it, 5 STARS FROM ME!!” And this reviewer appreciates the sun protection: “I love the matte look and love the fact it has SPF. It has also been helping control the oil throughout the day as someone who has combination dry/oily skin.”

Give your skin a glow-up with this Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 from Elizabeth Mott ! Peace out, pores and hello, healthy skin!

