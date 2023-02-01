ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Instagram posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
Overdose deaths increase

AUGUSTA- The number of Maine's drug overdose deaths continues to climb. That's according to a new report released today by the Maine Attorney General's Office. The year end report for 2022 found more than 10,000 overdoses were reported in Maine. There were 716 suspected or confirmed deaths. Nearly 80% of...
MAINE STATE
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment

BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
BANGOR, ME

