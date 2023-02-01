Read full article on original website
thepulseofnh.com
Wind Chill Warning For All Of NH
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for New Hampshire from one a.m. tomorrow through one a.m. Sunday as an arctic front approaches. Wind chill tomorrow will be in the 15-to-30 degrees below zero range with temperatures only in the single digits. Forecasters say by Saturday morning the “feel-like” temperature could be as low as 50-degrees below zero. Winds will diminish later on Saturday and by Sunday temperature will rise into the 30s.
thepulseofnh.com
NH National Guard Troops Home From Deployment
Over one-hundred members of the New Hampshire National Guard are home after a nine-month deployment. They were greeted yesterday by family and friends at the Manchester Armory. The troops left last spring for field artillery duty in the Middle East.
