Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth

MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
MANCHESTER, NH
macaronikid.com

Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast

We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
CHELMSFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
951thebull.com

Heather Hackman – Nashua Public Library

February 8, 2022- Library Board Meeting @ 7 p.m. February 11, 2023- Coffee with the Council: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Join two council members once a month at the Nashua Public Library for coffee, donuts and discussion. They will be there to listen to your concerns and hear your solutions.
NASHUA, IA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Intoxicated employee

On Wednesday, January 24, at around 6:50 p.m., a Cleveland Avenue resident said a group of teenagers was walking through backyards. They were gone on arrival. At 7:10 p.m., there was a minor crash in the parking lot of the YMCA. At 8:30 p.m. a snowplow driver reportedly threatened an...
SALISBURY, MA

