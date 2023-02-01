Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
manchesterinklink.com
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth
MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
manchesterinklink.com
6 people displaced, 2 firefighters injured in late night fire on Liberty Street attributed to careless smoking
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire that started on a second-floor porch on Liberty Street late Friday night posed a challenge for firefighters who endured sub-zero temperatures that caused some equipment to freeze. Two firefighters were injured – one suffered frostbite and another fell on the icy roadway. Crews...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
macaronikid.com
Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast
We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
WCVB
Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
951thebull.com
Heather Hackman – Nashua Public Library
February 8, 2022- Library Board Meeting @ 7 p.m. February 11, 2023- Coffee with the Council: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Join two council members once a month at the Nashua Public Library for coffee, donuts and discussion. They will be there to listen to your concerns and hear your solutions.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Intoxicated employee
On Wednesday, January 24, at around 6:50 p.m., a Cleveland Avenue resident said a group of teenagers was walking through backyards. They were gone on arrival. At 7:10 p.m., there was a minor crash in the parking lot of the YMCA. At 8:30 p.m. a snowplow driver reportedly threatened an...
