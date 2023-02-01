Read full article on original website
advancemonticellonian.com
Common Ground AR presents to local club
Jim Hendren and Misty Orpin From Common Ground AR spoke to a full crowd at the Monticello Rotary Club meeting Thursday, January 26. Hendren, a former member of the House of Representatives and the Arkansas Senate, started Common Ground AR as a way to present factual information to the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
advancemonticellonian.com
Local agent accepts limited partnership with Edward Jones
Jay Jones, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Monticello, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. Jones joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Monticello and southeast Arkansas for...
Thousands still with no lights in Grant County
Multiple thousand around the state are still waiting for their lights to turn back on as power outages continue to have its impact following this week's ice storm.
advancemonticellonian.com
Drew County declared disaster area by the State
County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been declared a disaster area by the State. The declaration will make state funds available for the cleanup and repairs of the infrastructure.
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
Jefferson County power to be restored Saturday Entergy says
The number of people without power in Jefferson County remains higher than anywhere else in the state Friday. While the main concern was falling trees and branches Thursday and overnight, Friday it has been ice falling everywhere.
advancemonticellonian.com
Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates
2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
thv11.com
Power outages impact hospital in Pine Bluff
Many places have been impacted by power outages, including a hospital in Pine Bluff. This has caused some staff to have to use patient rooms for overnight stays.
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Arkansas Is Hiding In This Tiny State Park
Whether you’re chasing the tallest waterfall or floating on the first national river, it’s easy to see how Arkansas earned its nickname. As the Natural State, there is no shortage of breathtaking phenomena that are unique to the region. Most of these gems are explored by millions of residents and visitors alike, but there are also underrated natural wonders in Arkansas that deserve their shine. One of these gems is hiding inside Lake Chicot State Park, and you’ll want to explore it for yourself.
South Arkansas drug bust: authorities arrest 61 suspects
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
