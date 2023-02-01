ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

advancemonticellonian.com

Common Ground AR presents to local club

Jim Hendren and Misty Orpin From Common Ground AR spoke to a full crowd at the Monticello Rotary Club meeting Thursday, January 26. Hendren, a former member of the House of Representatives and the Arkansas Senate, started Common Ground AR as a way to present factual information to the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Local agent accepts limited partnership with Edward Jones

Jay Jones, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Monticello, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. Jones joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Monticello and southeast Arkansas for...
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Drew County declared disaster area by the State

County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been declared a disaster area by the State. The declaration will make state funds available for the cleanup and repairs of the infrastructure.
DREW COUNTY, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates

2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
DREW COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Arkansas Is Hiding In This Tiny State Park

Whether you’re chasing the tallest waterfall or floating on the first national river, it’s easy to see how Arkansas earned its nickname. As the Natural State, there is no shortage of breathtaking phenomena that are unique to the region. Most of these gems are explored by millions of residents and visitors alike, but there are also underrated natural wonders in Arkansas that deserve their shine. One of these gems is hiding inside Lake Chicot State Park, and you’ll want to explore it for yourself.
ARKANSAS STATE

