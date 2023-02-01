Read full article on original website
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Americans are in for more economic pain this year as the Fed signals its war on inflation will continue
The Fed's Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it's better to err on the side of raising interest rates too much than too little to fight inflation.
An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse
The US stock market could face collapse by 2050, according to new research by a Finnish economist. That's because US stock growth is unsustainable, and a crash is bound to happen in the coming decades. The findings of the study mirror recent commentary from Wall Street legends, who are warning...
cryptopotato.com
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Reiterates US Should Ban Bitcoin
The Bitcoin critic has once again bashed crypto assets, calling them gambling contracts with nearly 100% edge for the house. Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, reiterated his stance against Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. This time, the American billionaire investor...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
A Balloon Is Spying on the U.S. From the Sky. Here’s Why China May Be Using Old-Fashioned Surveillance Technology When Satellites Exist
On Wednesday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted floating above Montana, even though China has an extensive satellite network. Here’s what to know.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
New US Marine units are taking position on 'key terrain' around Taiwan as tensions rise with China
In the years ahead, US Marine Corps units designed for fighting around islands will spend more time training with Japanese and Philippine forces.
Now the Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is down, the question is: what was it for?
Was Beijing trying to sabotage talks with the US, monitor the speed of its military response, or just test Joe Biden’s mettle?
Russia's Medvedev says more U.S. weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine.
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
POLITICO
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
In the midst of a brutal Crypto Winter, one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls is as optimistic as ever.
Fuel made from Russian oil is being funneled to New York by Indian refiners that are snapping up discounted crude
Fuel made from Russian crude is being funneled into New York by Indian oil refiners, according to data from Kpler. New York is purchasing 89,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel from India, the most in about four years. India has been one of Russia's top crude customers since...
cryptopotato.com
High Crypto Taxes in India Remain Unchanged, Using Offshore to Avoid TDS Prohibited
The crypto industry had expected some good news on the tax front, but the annual budget for the next fiscal betrayed their hopes. Months of lobbying by Indian and global crypto firms to see if the local tax laws will provide some leeway proved futile. The Indian Finance Minister, in her budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, did not mention crypto or virtual assets at all.
Now Russia blames America for the explosions that blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia's chief diplomat referenced a recent statement made by U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who in a recent Senate hearing hailed the destruction of the pipeline
cryptopotato.com
Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial
Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...
