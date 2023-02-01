ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Reiterates US Should Ban Bitcoin

The Bitcoin critic has once again bashed crypto assets, calling them gambling contracts with nearly 100% edge for the house. Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, reiterated his stance against Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. This time, the American billionaire investor...
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse

There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
cryptopotato.com

High Crypto Taxes in India Remain Unchanged, Using Offshore to Avoid TDS Prohibited

The crypto industry had expected some good news on the tax front, but the annual budget for the next fiscal betrayed their hopes. Months of lobbying by Indian and global crypto firms to see if the local tax laws will provide some leeway proved futile. The Indian Finance Minister, in her budget speech for the 2023-24 fiscal, did not mention crypto or virtual assets at all.
cryptopotato.com

Craig Wright’s Case Against Bitcoin Developers Headed to Full Trial

Tulip Trading’s allegations present a “serious issue to be tried,” according to the UK Court of Appeals. Tulip Trading – a Seychelles-based company founded by Craig Wright – has successfully brought its case against multiple Bitcoin developers to trial in the United Kingdom. Wright’s firm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy