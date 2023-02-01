ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

A Woman Allegedly Stole Over $1M Worth Of Chicken Wings & It's Enough To Fill A Swimming Pool

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cblT_0kZ0yuZZ00

An Illinois woman is being accused of stealing over $1.5M in food — mostly chicken wings — and making a local school district pay for it.

Vera Liddell, a 66-year-old Dolton resident, was working as the Director of Food Services at Harvey School District 152 when massive food orders started being placed, according to court documents obtained by FOX7.

Per the outlet, it all started during the COVID-19 pandemic, between July 2020 and February 2022, when Liddell presumably placed these hundreds of unauthorized shipments, including a total of 11,000 cases of chicken wings.

The official documents from the Criminal Division of Cook County, Illinois, state that the orders were placed through the school district’s main food supplier, Gordon Food Service, and were separate from the legitimate district’s purchases.

Allegedly believing these shipments were authorized, the supplier billed the school district for everything, including the massive amount of wings presumably ordered by Liddell.

The woman’s alleged acts are being considered an embezzlement scheme, and the subject of accusations supposedly took place while schools were closed due to state order and meals were being provided to the students via pickup, per the same source.

However, in January 2022, a routine mid-year audit showed that the food services area of the district was more than $300,000 over its annual budget, leading to an investigation that found individual invoices for chicken wings purchases allegedly done by Liddell.

According to CBS, surveillance video shows the woman showing up at the Gordon Food Service installations to pick up food orders and leaving in a school district vehicle. Nonetheless, that food was apparently never taken to the school.

What can someone do with that amount of chicken wings? Maybe fill up a swimming pool? That’s still unknown, but official documents state that the school district does not even serve wings because they contain bones.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 13

smackyourface
3d ago

Sad at all the comments-maybe she wasn’t paid enough to support her family and this is what she had to do in order to feed them. The inequality of wealth in this country is the cause of most of our issues. Fixing that should be top priority-then mental health repair and advances in medical affordability. We might be amazed by the changes that could occur.

Reply(1)
3
NoGuts NoGlory
3d ago

She deserves to go to jail if not for theft, for the stupidity of ordering and stealing a food the school didn't even serve. Like that wouldn't be the first thing to jump out at someone doing even a cursory examination of the invoices.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

School Official Accused Of Stealing $1.5M Worth Of Chicken Wings

Former school official charged with stealing 11,000 cases of chicken wings totaling $1.5M. In the past year, we’ve all witnessed the raising cost of food around the country. Each month a new food item reaches historic prices leaving everyone puzzled. Currently, Eggs are the hot item with people on social media posting prices as high as $10 for a carton. If you open Tiktok some of the most viral videos are focused on eggs and how valuable they are at this moment. Before eggs became the most ridiculously priced item chicken wings held the crown. While most of us suffer the high prices one person in Chicago created a million-dollar scheme.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Ex-school official allegedly embezzled $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

A former official in a school district in the Chicago suburb of Harvey is accused in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings, CBS Chicago reports.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleges that Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of wings that cost more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The alleged scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children...
HARVEY, IL
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings

A food service director is being accused of stealing one-and-a-half million dollars worth of chicken wings from a Chicago-area school district. Vera Liddell is accused of ordering more than eleven-thousand cases of the wings from the district's food provider before picking them up in a district cargo van. Court records...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Former Harvey school worker accused of embezzling $1.5 million through chicken wing orders

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban school worker stood accused Monday night in a bizarre scheme involving more than $1 million worth of stolen chicken wings.Vera Liddell is the former director of food services at Harvey School District 152 in south suburban Harvey.The Cook County State's Attorney's office alleged Liddell launched an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $1.5 million in taxpayer money.The scheme began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed on state order and replaced by virtual learning. Despite the fact that children were learning remotely, the school district...
HARVEY, IL
WGN News

Bottled water giveaway for Dixmoor residents Friday

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents who have had to deal with water service issues are receiving free bottles of water Friday. Officials said things have gotten better and currently the water is flowing properly, but still major infrastructure work is needed. Commissioners and employees with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District raised more than $2,000 last […]
DIXMOOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy