uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
KHBS
Arkansas: Watch for roof leaks as the snow melts this weekend
ROGERS, Ark. — The sun and melting snow are welcome sights to Arkansans this weekend. But when the snow melts and then refreezes overnight on your roof, it can lead to leaks. "Make sure to check every corner of your house and your ceilings just to make sure that...
Kait 8
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
Study: 20% of NWA Medicare dollars leave region
ARKANSAS, USA — An analysis by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement provides more evidence that health services in northwest Arkansas have been strained by recent demand. The review found that in 2019, more than 20% of the $1.1 billion spent on local Medicare enrollees wound up going to...
It’s Been 20 Years Since The Shuttle Columbia Disaster Over Texas
The last couple of days have been really busy here in Texas with freezing temps, slick roads, iced bridges, power outages, and the like, so busy in fact we missed what I consider to be an important anniversary. Did you know, February 1 was the 20-year anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when it broke apart upon re-entry over North and East Texas? Seems like just a few years ago to me.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today
The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
KHBS
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
