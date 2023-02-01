ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
ARKANSAS STATE
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas

MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
MAHOMET, IL
How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
ARKANSAS STATE
Study: 20% of NWA Medicare dollars leave region

ARKANSAS, USA — An analysis by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement provides more evidence that health services in northwest Arkansas have been strained by recent demand. The review found that in 2019, more than 20% of the $1.1 billion spent on local Medicare enrollees wound up going to...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
It’s Been 20 Years Since The Shuttle Columbia Disaster Over Texas

The last couple of days have been really busy here in Texas with freezing temps, slick roads, iced bridges, power outages, and the like, so busy in fact we missed what I consider to be an important anniversary. Did you know, February 1 was the 20-year anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when it broke apart upon re-entry over North and East Texas? Seems like just a few years ago to me.
TEXAS STATE
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today

The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
Highway back open following crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
