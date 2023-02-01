Sophie Morgan slams BA for 'deliberately ignoring' wheelchair users

Loose Women 's Sophie Morgan slammed British Airways on Wednesday as she claimed the airline 'deliberately ignores' wheelchair users.

Sophie, 37, suffered a T6 spinal cord injury in 2003 when she was involved in a car accident which left her paralysed aged 18.

She revealed on the ITV daytime talk show that her £8,000 wheelchair was 'manhandled by airline staff' during a flight from LA and 'in doing so broke it'.

The TV star had shared a video about her experiences on Tuesday and explained further what she had gone through on the show.

She said: 'Monday night I arrived into Heathrow and the attachment for my wheelchair had been connected up incorrectly.

'The chair and the attachment were wedged together by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

'The only way to prize them apart was for the airline staff to manhandle it apart. In so doing, broke them.'

Sophie, who requires a wheelchair at all times, went on to say that t he airline told her to 'send an email' when she complained about the damages.

Sophie continued: 'British Airways, their responsible to send an email of complaint which is a waste of time. This isn’t an isolated incident, it keeps happening.

'The airlines come out and say they’re going to do better. I appreciate the apology and compensation that will be offered.

'Bear in mind, these devices take ages to be fixed. The question I keep coming back to is, if these apologies don’t get us anywhere, what can we do?

'Why is it we can’t travel on an airline in our wheelchairs? The arguments have always been the cost of the changes are too high, never mind the damage that is being done to human beings.'

The panellist went on to say horrible it is to be 'not valued' and 'mistreated' during a flight.

She added: 'I can’t tell you what it makes you feel like. Airlines are deliberately ignoring these stories. There’s people who’ve died because of mistreatment in flying.

'Why can’t airlines be designed for everybody? It makes you feel like you’re not important, that you’re not valued.

They had attached the chair to the battery powered attachment without permission and untrained staff were unable to separate them, leaving her terrified she might be stuck without it.

When they did detach the chair from the battery, it had to be pieced back together, leaving it damaged and as she later discovered, the light was also broken.

On Monday the star took to Instagram, she said: 'Landed at Heathrow with a bang.

'Someone - no one took responsibility - decided to attach my wheelchair and my batec (battery-powered attachment) whilst in transit (they were checked in separately, in two parts, unattached) and they have done so a) without permission and b) COMPLETELY WRONG!!!

'It took over half an hour to "break" them apart, all that time I had to sit on an aisle chair that was NOT safe and I didn’t know if I would be able to get back into my chair.

'Eventually, they broke them apart and I got back into my chair and reattached the batec but it’s not safe to use. I then discovered more damage.'

She said the customer service she experienced after this was completely unacceptable.

'And what was I told to do by BRITISH AIRWAYS!? Send an email via the website.

'This has GOT TO STOP. Thousands of chairs are damaged by airlines every year. It’s #JustPlaneWrong.'

Sophie filmed a video which showed she was literally shaking because she was worried that she might not be able to get back into her chair which she relies on.

A spokesperson for British Airways told MailOnline: 'We're extremely sorry for Sophie's experience and we're investigating what happened as a matter of urgency.

'We've been in contact with Sophie to sincerely apologise and to resolve the matter with her directly.

'We carry hundreds of thousands of customers who require additional assistance each year and we work hard to provide help and support them throughout the whole journey.

'It's extremely disheartening when things go wrong, and we don’t underestimate the impact this has. We're committed to ensuring we deliver a consistently good service, and we'll be working closely with Sophie and our dedicated accessibility teams to discuss how we can continue to make improvements to ensure a great flying experience for everyone.'

London-based campaigner Sophie has undergone a host of impressive projects including presenting Channel 4's TV coverage of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Appearing on Lorraine in 2021, Sophie said that while many people are 'frightened of change', she believes that her disability 'made her life' and has encouraged her to 'live properly'.

She said: 'I think people are frightened of change, they don't want it, there's a fear around it, said Sophie. 'But for me, because my change ended up giving so many positives, I sort of lean into it, I seek it out.

'I want life to be different and to be full of variety and excitement.

'I suppose I learned the hard way that the worst things that happen to you can lead to the best of life.

'It's hard for people to relate, they see my disability and think it ruins a life - but I found it to be the opposite, I think it made my life.

Sophie, whose successful television career began in 2009, says that while it was difficult adapting to her injury, it has become 'part of who she is'.

'When I had my injury there was obviously the initial adapting to it and becoming paralysed and wheelchair user at such a young age.

'There was so much to work out and figure out about my identity, who I was going to be and how I was going to make it happen', she said.

'I really didn't have much experience with disability, I was the first disabled person I had ever met, I had so much to learn and unlearn.

'But over the years it's become part of who I am and that drives me to think about how to live life properly, because I nearly lost my life, so it matters so much to me.'