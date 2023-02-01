Read full article on original website
Not All Dementia Is the Same
When we hear the word “dementia,” most of us think of Alzheimer’s disease. But the two terms aren’t interchangeable, and in fact, some forms of dementia look quite different from Alzheimer’s in terms of symptoms, disease progression and brain changes. Bottom Line Personal asked Zaldy...
New Screening Guidelines for Anxiety Disorders
In October, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued new guidelines for anxiety screening in primary care. They now recommend anxiety disorder screening for everyone between the ages of 8 and 65. USPSTF is an independent panel of medical experts that makes recommendations for disease prevention based on the most recent evidence.
The Surprising Roles of Zinc
Zinc, an essential nutrient that your body can’t make by itself, is involved with many different functions of the cells in your body. It’s important for your skin, your vision, your immune system, your cognition, and much more. Shorten colds. One of the most common uses of zinc...
