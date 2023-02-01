ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed bill aims to restrict social media usage in Florida classrooms

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A proposed house and senate bill is targeting the use of social media in schools. One of the bills would prevent the use of any social media in K through 12 schools if you are using their network. The bills would also require teachings on the good, bad and ugly sides of social media.
Florida lawmakers want to raise teachers starting pay to $65,000

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida teachers are in the forefront of Governor Ron DeSantis' budget. He says they deserve more pay, and Florida lawmakers are proposing a bill that would give them a big increase. Florida is one of the lowest ranked for teacher pay. Teacher union leaders and state lawmakers...
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
How growing more seagrass may help keep more Florida manatees alive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's manatee population is dying in record numbers. In fact, the latest numbers show a total of 800 manatees died last year alone. One of the biggest problems is a lack of the sea cows' favorite food – seagrass. At SeaWorld Orlando's Rescue Center, all the...
