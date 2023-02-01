Read full article on original website
Proposed bill aims to restrict social media usage in Florida classrooms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A proposed house and senate bill is targeting the use of social media in schools. One of the bills would prevent the use of any social media in K through 12 schools if you are using their network. The bills would also require teachings on the good, bad and ugly sides of social media.
Florida lawmakers want to raise teachers starting pay to $65,000
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida teachers are in the forefront of Governor Ron DeSantis' budget. He says they deserve more pay, and Florida lawmakers are proposing a bill that would give them a big increase. Florida is one of the lowest ranked for teacher pay. Teacher union leaders and state lawmakers...
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
DeSantis proposes sales tax breaks for diapers, gas stoves, pet food in new Florida budget
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax breaks on such things...
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
How growing more seagrass may help keep more Florida manatees alive
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's manatee population is dying in record numbers. In fact, the latest numbers show a total of 800 manatees died last year alone. One of the biggest problems is a lack of the sea cows' favorite food – seagrass. At SeaWorld Orlando's Rescue Center, all the...
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
SpaceX lights up the sky with early morning Starlink launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - While many of you were sleeping, SpaceX launched a rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off without a hitch just before 2:58 a.m. on Thursday morning. It was carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites up into orbit.
