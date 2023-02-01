Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern women’s basketball to host kids clinic
Georgia Southern will be hosting a free girls basketball clinic on Feb. 18 before tip-off against Coastal Carolina. Head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard and the Eagle coaching staff will lead a one-hour clinic that will include fun drills for girls ages 5 to 14. Participants may not be in high school.
Men’s Golf Preview: Eagles start spring at Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate
Tournament Name: Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate. Course: Georgia Southern University Golf Course – Par 72 – 6,900 yards. Location: Statesboro, Ga. Format: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both days. Georgia Southern Lineup (scoring average) Brantley Baker (12 rounds, 71.33) Colin...
75th annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition is Saturday night
The 75th Annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition (formerly pageant) will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Nessmith-Lane Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and the competition begins at 6pm. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Southern University,...
5K and 1M Fun Run for Camp Sweet Escape to be held in Millen on Feb. 11
You can help children have a “sweet escape” from their struggles with type 1 diabetes by participating in a sweet fun run on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millen. Both Georgia and South Carolina have involvement in the upcoming 5K and 1M Fun Run to raise money for Camp Sweet Escape, a flagship program of the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association.
GS Lady Eagles Win Second Straight, Defeat James Madison 72-61
Terren Ward’s 25 points off the bench and a Georgia Southern Lady Eagles defense that forced 20 turnovers on the day helped the Eagles claim a 72-61 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball victory over visiting James Madison on Saturday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles (15-6, 7-5 SBC)...
Georgia Southern Student-Athletes assist FTB in Feeding Thousands
Georgia Southern student-athletes and staff, along with Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers, distributed food to families in need Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Georgia Southern Department of Athletics and Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) partnered with Feed the Boro to host a Food Drive as an APEX Community Impact Project. On...
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
Second-Quarter Run Carries Lady Eagles Past Panthers, 74-49
Georgia Southern used an early 15-0 run in the second quarter to race past Georgia State, 74-49, in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball action on Thursday evening at Hanner Fieldhouse. The Eagles halted a three-game home slide with the victory, improving to 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the league....
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Annie Smith
Mrs. Annie Lois Smith, age 77, entered rest, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the East Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Metter Georgia to the late James Albert and Lorine McCormick Weaver, Sr. and received her formal education in the public School System of Candler County. Mrs. Annie Lois...
csengineermag.com
THOMAS & HUTTON ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES IN SAVANNAH
Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hires in its Savannah, Georgia office. Creighton Dukes joined Thomas & Hutton as a Field Representative in the Civil Department. Creighton brings 18 years of experience in implementing construction projects for commercial, residential, and roadway clients along the Georgia coast. He obtained his Associate Degree in business administration from Newberry College and holds an active Master Captains License. Creighton previously managed a fleet of boats meeting tourism and logistics demands out of St. Simons, Georgia. In his role as a Field Representative, Creighton will perform routine construction observation for land development projects while serving as a liaison between the owner, Thomas & Hutton, and the contractor. He will assist Thomas & Hutton project managers in effectively administering construction contracts by visiting project sites and reviewing conditions, participating in meetings, and keeping up with all project plans and specifications.
GS Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GS Jamaine Mann tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, and Brenden Tucker made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to ice the contest and send Georgia State to a 64-60 Sun Belt men’s basketball win over Georgia Southern Thursday night in the GSU Convocation Center.
gradickcommunications.com
Private investors to construct a new facility for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at the University of West Georgia
SUWANEE, Ga. – The Georgia Baptist Mission Board has entered into a revolutionary ground lease deal with private investors to construct new facilities for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at five state universities with the possibility of expanding to additional campuses in the future. “Our BCMs are doing crucial ministry, and...
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan
Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
wtoc.com
Events coming to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re a gear head with a love for the classics or you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind Valentine’s dinner, Fort McAllister State Park has you covered this month. Lexington Kozak-Baumgartner, from Fort McAllister, joined Morning Break to look at both of these...
GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
