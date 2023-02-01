Read full article on original website
Bill allowing churches to serve as emergency shelters advances in Montana Legislature
A bill that would exempt churches from certain fire sprinkler requirements is headed to the Montana House after passing a third reading in the Senate Wednesday. The legislation would allow churches to provide temporary overnight shelter without needing expensive upgrades to their fire sprinkler systems. Republican Sen. Jeremy Trebas of...
Florida didn't expand Medicaid. One county stepped up to offer low-income residents free health care
Florida is one of several states that did not expand Medicaid, leaving low-income residents on their own. But one county found a way to fund a program that offers free health care to them. WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To...
